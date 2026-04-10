09.04.2026, 12:15 4386
Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys
Images | Almaty akimat
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A joyful event has taken place at Almaty Zoo, where three kangaroo joeys have been born to different pairs of animals, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Almaty akimat.
Two joeys were born to grey kangaroos - to the pairs Lord and Lara, and Tik and Linda. For Lara, this is already her sixth offspring, while Linda has become a mother for the first time. Another joey, a male, was born to red kangaroos Martin and Marta.
Continuing its tradition, Almaty Zoo is inviting the public to take part in naming the newborns. As the sex of two joeys has not yet been determined, suggestions for gender-neutral names are welcome.
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08.04.2026, 20:15 28271
The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts
Images | gov.kz
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The 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two states was celebrated in the cities of Algiers and Oran. The main highlight of the celebrations was a joint concert featuring the kazakh musical group "Forte Trio" and the National Symphony Orchestra of Algeria. The events were attended by government officials, cultural figures, representatives of the business community and the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, and leading local media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the opening of the event Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov highlighted the significant progress made by Kazakhstan and Algeria over the past three decades, emphasizing the strengthening of friendly ties as well as the high level of trust and cooperation across all key areas. The strong political will of the leaders of both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation was noted. The opening of embassies in both capitals became an important milestone that gave new impetus to the expansion of political dialogue. It was also emphasized that an exchange of letters between the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries took place to mark the anniversary. Ministers confirmed a mutual interest to deepen partnership in all spheres.
State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Sofiane Chaib noted a steady development of Kazakhstan-Algeria relations and reaffirmed a political will to expand cooperation in priority areas.
Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Algeria Nacera Ayaichia highlighted a special role of cultural exchanges in bringing peoples closer, emphasizing that such events contribute to deepening mutual respect and understanding.
Director of both operas of Algiers and Oran Mourad Senouci, noted that music and art serve as a reliable bridge of friendship between peoples and play an important role in strengthening cultural ties.
As part of the celebratory program, the gallery of the Algerian Opera hosted an exhibition featuring paintings, photographs, handicrafts, and national costumes showcasing the artistic and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. Videos highlighting contemporary life, achievements, culture, and traditions of the country were also presented. The exhibition attracted great interest from visitors and became an additional element of cultural dialogue. The display will remain open for one month, continuing to present Kazakhstan at the main theater in Algiers.
The concerts in Algeria’s two largest cities generated widespread public resonance and received coverage in Algerian leading media outlets as well as among popular bloggers.
Overall, the events showcased the broad potential of cultural diplomacy and highlighted the significant opportunities for Kazakh-Algerian partnership.
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08.04.2026, 14:58 27806
Kazakhstan to upgrade nearly 400 km of heating networks
Images | Depositphotos
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As the heating season in Kazakhstan comes to an end, preparations for large-scale repairs are getting underway, with energy specialists beginning the modernization of worn-out infrastructure, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.
A key priority for the Ministry of Energy will be the large-scale reconstruction of heating networks to reduce wear and improve the reliability of heat supply.
Currently, the total length of heating networks across the country stands at 13,400 km.
Last year, 323 km of heating networks underwent reconstruction and major repairs, helping to reduce the average wear level from 52% to 50% and significantly improve the reliability of heat supply.
This year, 377 km of heating networks are set to undergo major repairs and reconstruction, with particular focus on regions with high levels of wear, including East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.
As part of the national project to modernize the energy sector, 130 km of heating networks are set to be reconstructed in 2026, with overall efforts expected to reduce the average wear level to 48%.
Overall, by 2029, the national project envisages the modernization of 1,600 km of heating networks across the country, which is expected to reduce the wear level to 42%.
The Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control of the Ministry of Energy continuously monitors the condition and modernization of heating infrastructure. In the first quarter of this year, it worked with local authorities to review the 2026 repair programs of heat-producing and heat-supplying organizations.
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07.04.2026, 20:25 47641
Almaty prepares for first LRT line and subway link to airport
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Almaty’s transport system expansion is gaining momentum, with the city's first light rail transit (LRT) line and second metro line connecting downtown to the airport currently in works, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to plans, the second metro line will run from Jibek Joly station at the intersection of Gogol and Panfilov streets to the Almaty International Airport. The plan includes the construction of six stations, with the line running underground through the Central Park of Culture and Leisure, the Eastern Bypass Road, Halyk Arena, and the Kuldja Tract. The final station at the airport will be located right at the parking area in front of the terminal.
In response to Qazinform's official request regarding the current status of the airport metro project, Almaty’s Road Infrastructure Development Department said that a feasibility study has been developed for the project "Construction of the second line of the Almaty metro: Section from Jibek Joly station to the Airport." As part of the project, 93 land plots are slated for acquisition (buyout). However, the exact start date for construction remains unknown.
Currently, the feasibility study for the project is undergoing state expertise for final approval. The construction timeline for the second Almaty metro line will be determined once a positive expert approval is received," the Road Infrastructure Development Department assured.
Regarding the construction of the first LRT line, the project’s feasibility study has also been submitted for state expertise.
The construction timeline for the first phase of the first LRT line, as well as the actual cost of the project, will be determined following a positive expert approval," the department noted.
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06.04.2026, 14:30 66071
Almaty region's Kaskelen town set for filming of Armour of God 4, featuring Jackie Chan
Images | Facebook/Jackie Chan
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The fourth installment of the legendary Armour of God action franchise, titled Armour of God: Ultimatum and starring Jackie Chan, will be filmed in Kaskelen town, Almaty region, Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A Kazakh media company announced on its Instagram account that filming will occur at new, yet-to-be-built film pavilions.
A time capsule, signed by Jackie Chan in Hong Kong and delivered to Kazakhstan, was formally laid in Kaskelen on April 4.
Privately funded 2,000 and 1,000 square meter pavilions are set for construction, designed to international standards and the technical specifications of premier global studios to facilitate major film productions.
The first project set to be shot on the territory of the new pavilions will be Armour of God 4: Ultimatum, starring celebrated actor, director, and producer Jackie Chan, said the company.
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04.04.2026, 16:48 114521
Kazakhstan ranks among countries with zero terrorism impact
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Kazakhstan has been ranked among countries with zero terrorist activity according to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the report, Kazakhstan received a score of zero and is among the countries where no terrorist incidents have been recorded since 2007.
Overall, the report notes that global terrorism declined in 2025, with the number of deaths falling by 28% to 5,582, while the number of attacks dropped by nearly 22%.
Despite the overall improvement, the threat remains high and unevenly distributed. Nearly 70% of all terrorism-related deaths were concentrated in just five countries - Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Experts emphasize that the main epicenter of terrorist activity remains the Sahel region in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for more than half of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide.
It is also highlighted: "Border proximity is a defining feature of modern terrorism. Over 41 percent of terrorist attacks occurred within 50km of an international border, and 64 per cent occurred within 100km." This indicates a concentration of terrorist activity in border and weakly governed areas.
Against this backdrop, Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, demonstrate strong stability and security.
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04.04.2026, 14:55 115506
Kazakhstan-Educated Graduates Hold First Meeting in Ankara
Images | gov.kz
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The first meeting of graduates who completed their higher education in Kazakhstan was held under the organization of the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Board of Trustees of Kazakh-Turkish Yassawi University, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, aimed at strengthening friendship and professional ties, participants discussed the role of graduates in advancing relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as promoting Kazakhstan’s educational potential abroad and expanding cooperation among alumni community.
The graduates noted that they have not forgotten their alma maters and the Kazakh language, emphasizing that they will never sever their ties with Kazakhstan. They also expressed positive views on the reforms and innovations taking place in our country, including the adoption of the new Constitution.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev highlighted that graduates educated in Kazakhstan serve as a "golden bridge" between the brotherly nations, making significant contributions to the development of bilateral cooperation and strengthening mutual understanding and friendship.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Muhittin Şimşek expressed readiness to support initiatives aimed at bringing together graduates working in various fields, implementing joint educational and social projects, and enhancing the international reputation of Kazakhstan’s universities.
Within the framework of the event, participants outlined new areas of cooperation and joint initiatives and agreed to make such meetings a tradition in order to further expand cooperation between the two countries.
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04.04.2026, 07:12 114941
Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for April 4-6
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As cyclones and anticyclones shift over Kazakhstan, the recent clear weather will give way to rain across most regions over the coming days, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazhydromet Weather Service warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in much of Kazakhstan: in the northwest on April 4, the west on April 5 and 6, and the south on April 5.
Throughout the period, winds will strengthen across the country. Forecasters also predict patchy fog at night and in the morning hours. In addition, some regions may experience hail and squalls in the daytime.
Besides, the daytime temperatures are expected to slightly change nationwide. The west will see a drop from +15...+25°C (59...77°F) to +10...+20°C (50...68°F), while the north warms from +11...+20°C (52...68°F) to +15...+20°C (59-68°F). In the east, temperatures will fluctuate between +15...+23°C (59...73°F) and +20...+28°C (68...82°F). In the other parts of Kazakhstan, no sharp changes are expected.
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03.04.2026, 21:10 129196
Esil River sees rising water levels in N Kazakhstan
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Due to increased water inflow from the Akmola region, there is a flood risk in the districts of Gabit Musirepov and Shal Akyn in the North Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional branch of Kazhydromet, over the past 24 hours the water level in the Esil River rose by 160 cm near the village of Shoptikol, while it decreased by 12 cm near Druzhba and by 89 cm near the settlement of Toksan bi, a fluctuation considered temporary.
Water levels are expected to rise again in the coming days as inflow from the upper reaches in the Akmola region continues. Specialists warn that between April 3 and 5, levels in some areas may exceed dangerous thresholds, potentially leading to river overflows.
According to hydrological monitoring data, ice has currently accumulated along riverbanks in the region, while on smaller rivers such as Babyk-Burlyk, Sharyk, and Imanburlyk, the ice has already melted.
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