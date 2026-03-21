The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic for Foreign Affairs and International Policy, Jan Kubiš, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda.





During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed on the results of the referendum and emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law will set a course for the country’s sustainable long-term development and establish a new institutional framework for Kazakhstan, capable of responding effectively to both external and internal challenges in an era of turbulence.





The transition to a unicameral Parliament (Kurultai), the introduction of the position of Vice President, the establishment of a multi-level system of public dialogue, including the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, all highlight the scale and significance of the constitutional reforms.





Particular attention was paid to the assessments of international observers, who gave a positive evaluation of the voting process, noting that it was conducted in accordance with international standards.





Ján Kubiš highly praised the ongoing constitutional reform. In his view, the results of the referendum clearly demonstrate broad public support in Kazakhstan for the course of large-scale political transformation and socio-economic reforms pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





He also highlighted the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s proactive foreign policy, which is contributing to the country’s growing authority on the international stage.