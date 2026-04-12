11.04.2026, 11:15 32046
Tokayev congratulated Donald J. Trump on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission
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The President of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory letter to the United States President on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission, marking humanity’s first crewed flight to the Moon in half a century and a truly historic milestone in space exploration, akorda.kz reports.
The President expressed high appreciation for the United States’ pioneering scientific achievements, which expand the frontiers of knowledge and serve as an inspiration for new generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers across the globe.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his sincere wishes to Donald J. Trump for the continued success of the great Artemis program and for the United States’ future endeavors in space exploration.
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11.04.2026, 17:32 31666
Uzbekistan is reliable strategic partner - Tokayev
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
The Kazakh Leader said given the current unstable geopolitical situation, this visit takes on special significance. For Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan is a reliable strategic partner.
During the visit, we will exchange views on the most pressing issues and discuss the bilateral agenda. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our countries. The agreements and arrangements signed are being consistently implemented. The Government of Kazakhstan clearly understands the need for unconditional fulfillment of mutual obligations. This work is carried out under my direct supervision," said the Head of State.
Tokayev noted that sacred Bukhara, with its history spanning more than 2,500 years, is an integral part of world historical and cultural heritage.
Bukhara is rightly considered one of the spiritual and intellectual centers of the medieval East. This ancient city is connected to the Kazakh people by many visible and invisible threads. Mashkhur Zhusup studied here and received his education in Bukhara. For centuries, representatives of the Kazakh nobility gained knowledge here, studying in local madrasas. One can fully feel the breath of time and the greatness of a civilization that had a profound influence on the progress of all humanity. Today, Bukhara harmoniously combines millennia-old traditions with the dynamic development of modern Uzbekistan. We had the chance to see the modern Bukhara, where a large-scale reconstruction of all buildings has been carried out. This is the result of tremendous work and, most importantly, the state’s care for such a magnificent historical heritage," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
The President emphasized that historically close ties form the solid foundation of genuine strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his congratulations on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, noting that the Uzbek Leader was the first foreign head of state to congratulate Kazakhstan on this historic event.
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10.04.2026, 23:52 56111
Prospects for Cooperation Considered at the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission
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The 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (IGC) was held in Astana, aimed at further strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Co-Chairs of the IGC - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland Michal Baranowski - together with representatives of relevant government agencies, discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as measures to ensure sustainable economic growth.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in advancing the partnership and reviewed prospects for cooperation in key sectors, including agro-industry, energy, mining, transport, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies.
Poland is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe and the European Union. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Astana and Warsaw have been strengthening constructive political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, and investment ties," said Deputy Minister Issetov, highlighting the successful activities of Polish companies in Kazakhstan.
The Polish side, in turn, expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s policies aimed at economic diversification and enhancing investment attractiveness, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s importance as a key partner in Central Asia.
The parties also noted the important role of the Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum held earlier as an effective platform for establishing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.
Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed.
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10.04.2026, 16:20 61801
Kazakh and Uzbek presidents to hold informal talks in Bukhara
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On April 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will hold an informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The heads of state plan to discuss prospects for strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as pressing issues on the regional agenda.
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10.04.2026, 09:00 62831
Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
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As part of the implementation of the Action Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for 2026-2027, scheduled consular consultations were held in Yerevan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, headed the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Artur Petrosyan, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, represented the Armenian side. Representatives of relevant agencies of both countries also took part in the consultations.
The meeting was held in a constructive and business-like atmosphere, with participants conducting a comprehensive review of the current consular agenda. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements on travel and stay procedures for citizens, as well as cooperation in the field of migration, signed on April 15, 2024. The parties noted that these arrangements not only strengthened the legal framework of bilateral relations but also created favorable conditions for expanding direct contacts between citizens and business communities of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the negotiations, the heads of the delegations signed the final Protocol of Consultations, formalizing the agreements reached and outlining priority areas for further interagency cooperation. The Kazakh and Armenian sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen their partnership in the interests of their citizens.
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09.04.2026, 20:39 96906
Kazakhstan and Armenia Aim to Expand Interstate Cooperation
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During an official visit to the Republic of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Pashinyan on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Thanks to joint efforts of the leaders, the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia have reached a qualitatively new level. A stable political dialogue has been established, regular contacts at the highest and high levels are maintained, trade and economic cooperation is coordinated through the Intergovernmental Commission, and cultural, humanitarian as well as scientific and educational ties are actively developing", Minister Kosherbayev said.
The Kazakh Minister noted with satisfaction that the new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus region has opened up new opportunities for the economies of the two countries. In particular, last year the export of Kazakh grain to Armenia was resumed via the railway route through the territories of Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. In this regard, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in long-term supplies of agricultural products, in particular grain and meat to Armenia.
The parties discussed issues related to the further development of relations in the transport, transit and trade spheres within the framework of the effective implementation of the Roadmap for Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2026-2030.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also informed about the measures being taken to establish regular direct air connections between the two countries.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, noting that Kazakhstan and Armenia have gained positive experience in working together on this track of cooperation and today the positions of the parties coincide on many issues.
In conclusion of the meeting, reaffirmed their intention to jointly promote the expansion of interstate cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
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09.04.2026, 19:50 98036
Kazakhstan and Armenia Strengthen Political Dialogue and Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
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During an official visit to Yerevan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev was received by President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Foreign Minister conveyed the warmest greetings and best wishes from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vahagn Khachaturyan.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Kazakhstan appreciates the personal attention and contribution of the Armenian President to the development of Kazakh-Armenian relations. He expressed gratitude for decision to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, which will be held on April 22-23, 2026 in Astana.
Armenia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, with which we have close and comprehensive ties. Today, Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing steadily, with a constructive approach and mutual willingness to take into account each other’s interests. This is facilitated by a trust-based political dialogue at the highest level, as well as actively advancing interparliamentary and intergovernmental cooperation", - the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.
In turn, President Khachaturyan noted the relevance of holding the Regional Ecological Summit organized in Astana under the auspices of the United Nations. The Armenian President said that he fully shares Kazakhstan’s position on the need to unite the efforts of the international community in seeking joint responses to environmental challenges.
In conclusion of the meeting, the President stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the further development and consolidation of Armenian-Kazakh relations based on friendship and mutual respect.
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09.04.2026, 19:18 107261
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Identify New Areas and Ways for Cooperation
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During his official visit to Yerevan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties thoroughly reviewed the current state and prospects for further strengthening the multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation. During the negotiations special attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, as well as to the issues of the transit and transport potential. The important role of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Armenian Business Council was emphasized.
An important task for us is to promote both qualitative and quantitative growth in mutual trade turnover. This can be facilitated by the diversification of trade, the creation of opportunities for the mutual promotion of new types of goods in the markets of our countries", Minister Kosherbayev said.
The parties highlighted the existence of a solid basis for strengthening trade relations, which is formed by over 100 enterprises with Kazakh capital registered in Armenia and more than 400 Armenian companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Minister Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the diverse package of preferences provided to investors in Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that combining the potentials of the two countries would significantly enhance investment cooperation.
Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization was identified as a promising and mutually beneficial area. In this regard, the successful project to establish a branch of the Armenian educational center "TUMO Astana" in Kazakhstan was noted. The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed interest in implementing joint initiatives aimed at developing the innovation ecosystem and promoting domestic technological solutions.
Nuclear energy, pharmaceuticals, higher education and healthcare were also considered as new and promising areas of partnership.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister drew attention to the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization with the UN system aimed at enhancing global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources.
The parties also discussed issues related to regional transport connectivity, emphasizing that transit and logistics interconnectivity creates new opportunities for integrating the markets of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The dynamics of resolving issues related to the resumption of direct flights between the cities of Kazakhstan and Armenia was welcomed.
The interlocutors exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda, paying special attention to strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Constructive cooperation within the framework of international organizations was also noted.
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08.04.2026, 21:33 119666
Kazakhstan and Pakistan are Expanding Their Partnership in Education
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, visited one of Pakistan’s leading higher education institutions, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), where he held a meeting with NUML Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan on February 3-4 this year, as well as the agreements reached in the field of education.
The head of NUML noted with satisfaction that the university has established ties with a number of leading higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and is actively working to strengthen academic links and develop multifaceted cooperation.
In addition, the parties discussed promising areas and projects aimed at further strengthening cooperation between higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize a visit of the NUML delegation to Kazakhstan.
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