Tokayev congratulated Donald J. Trump on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission

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During an official visit to the Republic of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Pashinyan on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Thanks to joint efforts of the leaders, the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia have reached a qualitatively new level. A stable political dialogue has been established, regular contacts at the highest and high levels are maintained, trade and economic cooperation is coordinated through the Intergovernmental Commission, and cultural, humanitarian as well as scientific and educational ties are actively developing", Minister Kosherbayev said.





The Kazakh Minister noted with satisfaction that the new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus region has opened up new opportunities for the economies of the two countries. In particular, last year the export of Kazakh grain to Armenia was resumed via the railway route through the territories of Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. In this regard, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in long-term supplies of agricultural products, in particular grain and meat to Armenia.





The parties discussed issues related to the further development of relations in the transport, transit and trade spheres within the framework of the effective implementation of the Roadmap for Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2026-2030.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister also informed about the measures being taken to establish regular direct air connections between the two countries.





The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, noting that Kazakhstan and Armenia have gained positive experience in working together on this track of cooperation and today the positions of the parties coincide on many issues.





In conclusion of the meeting, reaffirmed their intention to jointly promote the expansion of interstate cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.