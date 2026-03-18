President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a working meeting to discuss the implementation of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which was adopted at the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.





The meeting was attended by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, State Counselor Erlan Karin, Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, Presidential Assistant on Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhienbayev, and Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev.





The President noted that the Decree "On measures for implementing the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted on March 15, 2026," has been signed today.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that there is much work to be done to bring the provisions of laws and other regulatory legal acts into conformity with the Constitution.





President Tokayev noted that, as a matter of priority, laws essential for the functioning of all institutions of power must be realigned with the new Constitution.





Altogether, six constitutional laws and three laws on amendments to other legislative acts are to be adopted.





In view of the date the Constitution enters into force, the respective laws must be adopted before the conclusion of the parliamentary session.





The Head of State assigned the high-quality, timely development and enactment of the new laws. In addition, the Government is to ensure the timely updating of subordinate legislation.