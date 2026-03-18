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President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution
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Tokayev signs decree giving effect to new Constitution
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President: The Constitution can rightfully be called a truly People’s Law
We have adopted the People’s Constitution, deeply realizing our imperative duty to the future generations. The Constitution is a new foundation for a strong, energetic, and competitive Kazakhstan. This document continues the tradition of the Great Steppe laws, demonstrating unbreakable historical ties and continuity of generations," said the President.
The Constitution is a steel shield guarding the interests of the state. One of its main goals is to protect territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the country, the rights and freedoms of citizens, and to guarantee the strengthening of social justice, and the rule of law. It also creates conditions for the development of education, science, innovation, and culture, while ensuring environmental protection. The Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan is an unshakable symbol of solidarity and indestructible unity of our nation," concluded the President.
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Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced
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President Tokayev inks decree for 2026 military conscription and discharge
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Referendum on new Constitution declared valid
- Abai region - 84.02%.
- Akmola region - 85.64%.
- Aktobe refion - 93.96%.
- Almaty region - 80.41%.
- Atyrau region - 78.81%.
- West Kazakhstan region - 81.41%.
- Zhambyl region - 92.73%.
- Zhetysu region - 90.15%.
- Karaganda region - 83.82%.
- Kostanay region - 89.74%.
- Kyzylorda region - 89.97%.
- Mangystau region - 93.40%.
- Pavlodar region - 94.14%.
- North Kazakhstan region - 83.10%.
- Turkistan region - 92.21%.
- Ulytau region - 83.73%.
- East Kazakhstan region - 91.51%.
- Astana - 86.32%.
- Almaty - 71.36%.
- Shymkent - 86.88%.
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Referendum voting concludes at all overseas polling stations - Kazakh Foreign Ministry
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Kazakhstan made historic choice in favor of new Constitution - Tokayev
Today we have witnessed a truly historic event for our country. The citizens of Kazakhstan took part in the referendum and supported the constitutional reform. They cast their votes for the future of our homeland. The exit poll results have just been published, according to which it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan has made its historic choice in favor of a new Constitution, stated the Kazakh president.
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Referendum on New Constitution: exit poll results announced
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