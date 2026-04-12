11.04.2026, 13:20 15816
Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to confer high state honors on leading Kazakh scholars in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of Oriental studies, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
Duken Masimkhanuly, Doctor of Philology and Director General of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, was awarded the Barys Order, III degree.
Ainur Abidenkyzy, a philologist, received the honorary title of Kazakhstannyn yenbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan).
These awards highlight their contributions to the development of Oriental studies, fundamental research in sinology, the introduction of new historical sources into academic circulation, the promotion of cultural values, and efforts to strengthen historical ties between Kazakhstan and China.
In a congratulatory telegram, President Tokayev emphasized that the honors reflect the results of the scholars’ many years of fruitful scientific work. He also wished their families continued success and well-being.
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10.04.2026, 14:35 28256
President Tokayev proposes establishing Order of Al Farabi
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Order of Al Farabi on Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
While highlighting that the Great Steppe has produced many brilliant minds, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: "A special place belongs to the world-famous philosopher Al-Farabi, whose heritage is the pinnacle of civilization and a priceless asset of all mankind."
In this regard, the Kazakh President stressed the importance to establish the Order of Al Farabi, destined to be one of our most prestigious national honors. The Order will be given to citizens in recognition of their outstanding achievement and significant contributions to the fields of education, science, culture, and spiritual life.
This year, Meiirim, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, and Al Farabi Orders are set to be handed over for the first time ahead of Republic Day.
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10.04.2026, 13:31 28661
Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August
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During a ceremony awarding scientists, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that elections to the Qurultay will be held in August 2026, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of early notification of significant national events.
He stated that once the Constitution comes into force, he will decree holding the elections. The elections will be held in August.
Political parties will have about five months to prepare, ensuring sufficient time for campaigning and outreach.
He stressed the elections will mark the beginning of a major restructuring of Kazakhstan’s political system.
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09.04.2026, 16:45 42906
Kazakh President congratulates Dina Islambekova, Nadezhda Ryabets on Asian Boxing Champion titles
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Dina Islambekova and Nadezhda Ryabets on winning 2026 Asian Boxing Championship titles, Presidential Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh president commended the athletes’ exceptional skill, fighting spirit, and deep patriotism, while wishing them triumph at the upcoming World Championships and the Los Angeles Olympics.
It is worth noting that the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where 10 sets of medals were up for grabs among women.
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09.04.2026, 13:40 43366
10 Billion Tenge to Be Allocated for Alakol Shoreline Infrastructure Development
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Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, during his working trip to Abay Region, familiarized himself with projects for the development of the administrative business center of the city of Semey and the master plan for the development of the Lake Alakol coastline. These initiatives are being implemented as part of the republican campaign "Respect for Abay", initiated by the Head of State and dedicated to the 180th anniversary of Abay Kunanbayuly, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister was presented with the master plan for the development of the Lake Alakol coastline, aimed at creating a modern tourist and recreational zone.
Akim of the region Berik Uali reported that 49 projects are planned to be implemented by 2029 as part of the development of the region’s tourism industry. In 2025, 1 billion tenge has been allocated for the development of Alakol coastline infrastructure. These funds are directed toward shore protection works, landscaping, and street repairs. In 2026, 10 billion tenge is planned for these purposes. The funds will be used to modernize engineering and transport infrastructure, as well as to introduce digital solutions, including video surveillance systems and stable mobile internet coverage.
Work is underway to adjust the general plan of the tourist zone, which provides for increasing its area from 300 to 3,000 hectares and raising its carrying capacity to 75,000 tourists per day. The adjustment is scheduled to be completed by September of this year. Projects for the construction of power transmission lines, water supply and sanitation systems, and transport and utilities infrastructure facilities are also envisaged.
In 2025, 4 tourism development projects totaling 8.9 billion tenge were implemented in the region.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the comprehensive development of the region, including the modernization of social infrastructure, tourism development, and increasing investment attractiveness.
Across the country, tourism infrastructure is actively developing, including the modernization of accommodation facilities and improvement of transport accessibility. Thanks to the measures taken, the industry showed growth in 2025: the number of domestic tourists increased from 9.1 million to 10.1 million, and foreign tourists - from 1.3 million to 1.4 million. Revenues from accommodation facilities reached 350.6 billion tenge, while investment volume grew by 32.6% to 1.26 trillion tenge.
The project for the Administrative Business Center (ABC) of Semey is also planned. The total area of the territory exceeds 1,000 hectares. The project envisages the creation of a new modern residential district with developed social and business infrastructure. From 2026 to 2029, residential complexes with a total area of over 3 million square meters for 75,000 residents are to be built, along with more than 40 social, commercial, and administrative facilities, including 17 schools and kindergartens.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to ensure high quality of urban planning solutions and effective coordination of the master plan implementation by the regional akimat.
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09.04.2026, 11:27 42656
Kazakhstan’s Senate passes agreement to export green energy to Europe
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Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament today approved the law ratifying the agreement on strategic partnership in the production and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement was signed by the heads of three nations on November 13, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The document aims at establishing a strategic partnership based on legal equality to foster cooperation in clean energy and energy efficiency. The sides will also jointly produce and trade eco-friendly green hydrogen and ammonia, while establishing unified technical and administrative frameworks for secure cross-border renewable energy transmission.
The key provisions of the agreement include: Defining technical/commercial conditions to ensure steady green energy supply, implementing efficiency technologies, and building export routes to Europe, and other regions; Strengthening local grids and connecting to the Black Sea submarine cable (Black Sea Energy); Setting up a joint Steering Committee (minimum 2 meetings a year) and a Working Group for annual planning; Implementing confidentiality rules and defining dispute resolution mechanisms.
By ratifying the agreement, Kazakhstan aims to enhance energy security, diversify transit routes, and foster sustainable economic growth by exporting low-carbon products.
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08.04.2026, 08:10 53391
Kazakh President welcomes Middle East ceasefire agreement
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency quotes Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.
President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev welcomed the achievement of an agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East, through the mediation of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir.
The agreement was made possible through the goodwill and wisdom of U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran’s leadership, and other countries involved in the conflict.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope that the truce will be long-term for the development of global trade and economic prosperity.
As stated previously, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."
Trump wrote on social media that his decision is "subject to" Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East," Trump said.
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07.04.2026, 17:15 67076
Head of State greenlights Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and IBRD
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law ratifying a partnership agreement between Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State signed the Law "On the ratification of the Framework Partnership Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) to expand cooperation to support Kazakhstan's sustainable development and economic growth."
It is noted that the Agreement is intended to support the implementation of major systemic reforms outlined in the "Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy - New Political Course Toward an Established State," aiming to foster high-quality, sustainable economic growth that will raise the standards of living in Kazakhstan to levels comparable with those of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member states.
World Bank Group support focuses on areas where the organization has a comparative advantage in knowledge, capacity, and historical engagement, including promoting inclusive growth, strengthening human capital, and ensuring sustainable, low-carbon development.
Under the Agreement, both parties will collaborate to evaluate the execution of projects and programs within the framework of this cooperation. Efforts will also be made to address systemic factors hindering progress, as identified in the World Bank Group’s reports.
Additionally, the parties will take specific steps to remove procedural hurdles during the early stages of a project. These measures aim to prevent delays in launching investment projects and results-oriented programs.
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06.04.2026, 17:00 74116
Financial Monitoring Agency prevents misuse of KZT30bn in livestock subsidies
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov to review the Agency's performance report and future objectives, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the meeting, Elimanov reported monitoring has exposed significant financial risks, including 30 billion tenge in inefficient livestock subsidies. Evidence suggests the misappropriation of over 10 billion tenge in research and commercialization grants. Furthermore, 14 investigations are underway into the facts of stealing from the Mandatory Social Health Insurance (MSHI), alongside 21 probes into 5.3 billion tenge of stolen construction funds.
In a major crackdown on fraud, 17 pyramid schemes were eliminated and a group using special equipment to send mass phishing SMS disguised as banks/telecoms was dismantled. Authorities further tightened security by shutting down 3,700 fraudulent websites and closing 22 group chats with over 25,000 participants. Additionally, the fraudulent acquisition of first-category construction licenses by over 400 nominal firms was prevented.
The chairman highlighted the fight against illicit finance, noting that 14 investigations into 'drop card' schemes have uncovered over 13 billion tenge in turnover and led to the blocking of 68,000 nominee bank cards.
Authorities have initiated 23 pre-trial investigations into the misuse of shell companies and forged documentation, resulting in damages exceeding 13 billion tenge. Additionally, the operations of three underground crypto-exchanges, involved in laundering funds from online casinos, financial pyramids, and fraudulent schemes, have been dismantled, while 483 illegal cryptocurrency exchange platforms have been blocked.
Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of tasks regarding the Agency’s key areas of activity.
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