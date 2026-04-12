The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem  

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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





In his message, the Head of State emphasized that Easter holds a special place in the Christian calendar, symbolizing love, hope, and spiritual renewal. He noted that the holiday and the preceding fast instill values of compassion, mercy, good neighborliness, and mutual support.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contribution of Orthodoxy to strengthening principles of justice, peace, tolerance, and trust in society. He stressed that Easter traditions passed down through generations help preserve family values, reinforce morality, and teach respect for elders and care for others.





The President underlined that Kazakhstan’s progress is based on national unity and interfaith harmony, combining traditional values with modernization. He also pointed to the adoption of the People’s Constitution as a reflection of the nation’s aspiration to live and work in a progressive country marked by peace, stability, rule of law, knowledge, innovation, and environmental responsibility.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that shared responsibility for the future of the country will help overcome any challenges and achieve common goals.





He wished all citizens health, happiness, and success in their endeavors.