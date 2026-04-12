11.04.2026, 09:00 4486
NASA's Artemis II splashes down off southern U.S. California coast
Images | NASA
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Four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.
The capsule Orion touched down at about 17:07 local time (0007 GMT on Saturday) in the Pacific Ocean, some 96 km off the San Diego coast, California, according to NASA. It was the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, Xinhua reports.
After splashing down, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman said that all four crew members are in good condition.
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12.04.2026, 21:01 391
Trump says U.S. will blockade Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail
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President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. will blockade the Strait of Hormuz after talks held in Pakistan to end the Iran war hit the skids, cnbc.com reports.
Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a post to his social media platform Truth Social. "The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION."
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05.04.2026, 09:25 23961
77 killed, 137 injured in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan
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Flash floods caused by torrential rains have claimed 77 lives and left 137 others injured across Afghanistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the NDMA, the heavy deluge has either destroyed or partially damaged 3,466 homes. The floodwaters also washed away 337 km of roads, inundated 11,676 acres of farmland, and caused severe damage to 121 water canals and irrigation networks. The authority further noted that a total of 5,811 families have been affected by the latest natural disasters so far, Xinhua reported.
Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days, warning of a heightened risk of flooding, particularly in remote and vulnerable areas.
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02.04.2026, 12:04 36146
EconomyInFocus: Xiong'an New Area dedicated to innovation-driven development
Images | Xinhua
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About an hour's drive from Beijing, a futuristic city is rising on the North China Plain - the Xiong'an New Area, Xinhua reports.
In recent years, Xiong'an has responded to the national call for innovation-driven development. Technology is not an abstract concept in Xiong'an. It has taken shape in perceptible smart living scenarios.
In April 2017, China decided to establish the Xiong'an New Area as part of a strategy to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
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29.03.2026, 11:12 47661
China’s humanoid robot with lifelike expressions can smile, emote during interactions
Images | naked-science.ru/Yuhang Hu
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China’s humanoid robotics industry is entering a new phase, not just focused on mobility and industrial automation, but increasingly on something more human - the face, interestingengineering.com reports.
Recent developments in hyperrealistic humanoid robot faces have gone viral online, sparking debate over whether lifelike appearance will become the key to commercial success in humanoid robotics.
The discussion gained momentum after a video shared by robotics researcher Yuhang Hu, the founder of Shouxing Technology, on X on March 22.
The video showed a humanoid robot woman displaying extremely realistic facial expressions, blinking naturally, scanning the room, and reacting to its surroundings.
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26.03.2026, 15:41 66761
CSTO PA expresses concern over situation in the Middle East
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The Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly has issued a statement regarding the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and around Islamic Republic of Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The organization expressed serious concern over military strikes on Iranian territory and the ongoing developments in the region.
The Council of the CSTO PA called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate the conflict.
We consider the use of force unacceptable and call for the resolution of existing contradictions exclusively through peaceful means based on dialogue, mutual respect, and consideration of the interests of all parties in accordance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter," the statement said.
The organization also appealed to the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take urgent measures to prevent the undermining of international peace and security.
The document emphasizes the need to ensure Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
The CSTO PA Council expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran and voiced its support amid the current situation.
The organization also extended condolences to the families of those killed.
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24.03.2026, 17:48 81001
Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur
Images | screenshot
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An explosion was reported Monday at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, aa.com.tr reports.
A large fire broke out following the blast. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the west side of Port Arthur, the department said.
Expect road closures in and around the area of Hwy 82 & 87 and traffic coming into this area from additional roadways," it added.
Residents were urged to remain in place until the "All Clear" was given by emergency personnel.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known. KFDM News reported no injuries, citing Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens. The explosion involved a heater unit, according to the report.
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22.03.2026, 20:21 90636
Over 5,500 evacuated as Hawaii faces worst flooding in over 20 years
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More than 5,500 people have been evacuated as the Hawaiian island of Oahu suffered its worst flooding in over 20 years, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to pass over the U.S. state of Hawaii on Saturday, posing major risks to Oahu and Maui County, local officials warned. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a video on X that more rain is expected over the weekend.
The storm will deliver another 4 to 6 inches of rain on Oahu throughout this weekend, but it's now moving to Maui, where we expect somewhere between likely 4 to 8 inches but as much as 10 to 12 inches in some areas," said Green.
No loss of life so far. A few serious injuries. But don't take this storm lightly," he said.
The governor noted that conditions remain dangerous because the ground is already saturated, meaning it will take much less rain to trigger flooding, road closures and damage. He told the media on Friday that the cost of the storm could top 1 billion U.S. dollars in estimated damages to private and public property.
While confirming that more than 230 people have been rescued during the storm, officials cautioned that a 120-year-old dam could fail.
Authorities told residents Friday to leave the area downstream of the Wahiawa dam, a 120-year-old dam on Oahu, warning it was "at risk of imminent failure."
More than 200 National Guard members have been activated during the storm to assist with rescues, road closures, door-to-door checks and other public safety needs, according to Green.
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07.03.2026, 18:00 146176
China Focus: China reviews draft law on promoting ethnic unity, progress
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China is seeking to bolster the legal foundation for advancing high-quality development and common prosperity among its 56 ethnic groups, with a draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress submitted to national lawmakers for deliberation on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The draft was submitted to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature, for a third reading.
The law aims to translate "fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation" into the will of the state, said Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, in his explanatory remarks on the draft.
The official said the law was formulated to advance the governance of ethnic affairs within the framework of the rule of law.
The legal document articulates state support for high-quality development in areas with large ethnic minority populations and for promoting common prosperity among all ethnic groups, Li said, adding that specific provisions are set out on infrastructure construction, industrial development, public services, protection of natural resources, among others.
Many ethnic minority communities reside in mountainous areas, far-off regions or other historically underdeveloped parts of China. Benefiting from heavy government investment, the nationwide poverty reduction campaign and modernization drive, these regions have recorded rapid economic and social development.
Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China, for instance, led the entire country in starting to provide 15 years of publicly-funded education from kindergarten to senior high in 2012. The 15-year free schooling has also been available in four southern prefectures in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwest China.
Lawmakers have expected the law to inject fresh momentum into ethnic minority regions by offering legal guarantees for ethnic unity and progress.
It will make developing ethnic minority regions a statutory responsibility, which will ensure stable, long-term institutional support", - said Chen Zhen, an NPC deputy from the Dong ethnic group in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Formulation of the law, initiated in 2023 before going through extensive consultations, has followed the principle of promoting common ground while respecting and accommodating differences, according to Li Hongzhong.
Targeting acts that erode ethnic unity, the draft stipulates that violent terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism will face criminal liability if constituting crimes.
Tursun Ebey, an associate professor at Xinjiang University, said ethnic unity constitutes "the lifeline of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang."
This legal protection of ethnic unity will provide a greater sense of security and allow us to focus on pursuing development", - he said.
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