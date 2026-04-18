From Statehood to Institutional Maturity: Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented in the Czech Senate

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A workshop dedicated to preparations for the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was held at the United Nations Office at Vienna at the initiative of Kazakhstan. The event was traditionally organized by the Permanent Missions of Kazakhstan, Austria, and Switzerland to the international organizations in Vienna and moderated by international expert Tariq Rauf, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Welcoming remarks were delivered by the President-designate of the NPT Review Conference, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Do Hung Viet, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, as well as Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd. The workshop was of particular relevance in the context of Kazakhstan’s forthcoming chairmanship of the Second Main Committee (nuclear non-proliferation issues) at the upcoming Review Conference.





The seminar was structured around five key sessions covering the three pillars of the NPT - disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, as well as issues related to the procedural organization of the Review Conference and the development of a consensus-based final document. Participants exchanged views and assessments on the current state of the global nuclear security architecture, key divergences within the NPT framework, and expectations for the upcoming Review Conference.





In his remarks, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to the goals and principles of the NPT, emphasizing that the Treaty is facing unprecedented challenges amid a complex and unpredictable international environment. He called on delegations to engage in constructive dialogue, strengthen confidence-building measures, and seek pragmatic solutions aimed at reinforcing the non-proliferation regime. In this context, the relevance of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to resume high-level dialogue among nuclear-weapon states was highlighted.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan chaired the first session of the workshop, which focused on the role of IAEA safeguards and the Agency’s mandate in ensuring nuclear and radiological safety. Particular attention was also given to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Among the successful examples of the implementation of the Treaty’s provisions, participants highlighted the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan, as well as other international initiatives contributing to the development of safe and sustainable nuclear energy.





The NPT Review Conference will take place from 27 April to 22 May 2026 in New York. It will bring together 191 States Parties to the Treaty, including the five nuclear-weapon states, to discuss prospects for maintaining and strengthening the global non-proliferation regime.