19.03.2026, 09:10 13131
Nauryz Holiday was Celebrated in Latvia
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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, together with the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, celebrated the "Nauryz" holiday in Riga, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking at the opening of the event, Kazakh Ambassador Dauren Karipov emphasized the profound significance of the Nauryz holiday, which embodies respect for ancestral traditions and the unshakable nature of national unity, as well as uniting our country’s past, present, and future. Special attention was paid to the symbolic significance of holding a referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution during the "Nauryz" period. According to him, the people of Kazakhstan have made their choice in favor of renewing the country’s political model in line with the spirit of the times.
The concert program of the event, presented by artists from the "Korkyt" ethno-ensemble of the E. Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic, featured well-known works of folk art and compositions by contemporary Kazakhstani composers.
The main tradition of Nauryz was also observed-generous refreshments for guests in the form of a traditional national dastarkhan.
The celebration was attended by Latvian political figures, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the business community, the media, public and cultural organizations, as well as compatriots living in Latvia.
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19.03.2026, 20:20 12021
Nauryznama Framework and Kazakhstan’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Presented at UNESCO Headquarters
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As part of the ten-day long Nauryznama program of thematic events, the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO organized a presentation of the country’s intangible cultural heritage at the Organization’s headquarters, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, held on 18 March 2026 with the support of the Abai Cultural Centre under the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France, brought together heads of diplomatic missions of UNESCO Member States, Secretariat staff, friends of Kazakhstan, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.
Opening the event, the Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov, reminded the audience that Nauryz is one of the oldest holidays in the world, symbolizing the renewal of nature, harmony, and unity among peoples. He noted that this year the spirit of spring renewal in Kazakhstan is also associated with comprehensive reforms in the country and the adoption of a new Constitution through a nationwide referendum held on 15 March.
The Ambassador introduced the audience to the main content of the Nauryznama decade, emphasizing that it reflects the core values and traditions of the Kazakh people, including tolerance, friendship, care for others, and respect for nature. Guests were presented with a thematic brochure and video materials.
A. Abdrakhmanov underlined importance of international cooperation in safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage. In this context, it was noted that the tradition of celebrating Nauryz was jointly nominated by 13 countries and inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reflecting the shared cultural traditions in this vast region.
For her part, the Secretary of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Fumiko Ohinata, highlighted Kazakhstan’s vibrant contribution to the cultural diversity of the humankind and its active engagement within UNESCO’s mechanisms. Congratulating the audience on the upcoming Nauryz, she emphasized that the sounds of the dombra, the skills of yurt making, traditional games, and other elements of spiritual heritage are among the vivid symbols of Kazakhstan in today’s world. She also reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to continued cooperation with Kazakhstan in promoting their international recognition and safeguarding.
As a sign of friendship and appreciation for many years of cooperation with UNESCO, and on the occasion of the National Clothing Day, the Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan, to the applause of the audience, presented the Secretary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage with a traditional Kazakh robe known as shapan.
The evening’s programme showcased the richness and diversity of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. In particular, France-based Kazakh artist Zhanel Zhubanova demonstrated the ancient art of felt-making, presenting both the process of crafting felt items and her own works in this technique that reflects the deep connection between the people and their natural environment.
In this context, it was noted that the multinational nomination of Traditional Felt Making jointly submitted by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, will be considered for inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2026.
The musical part of the evening featured the performance with dombra of Kurmangazy’s kuy Adai by Niyaz Torebek, as well as of the song Qarlygash delivered by Gauhar Rustemkyzy. Chingis Kuanbayev introduced the guests to the ancient intellectual game Togyzkumalak, previously inscribed on UNESCO’s lists as a shared heritage of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.
On National Clothing Day, particular attention was drawn to the presentation of traditional men’s and women’s costumes, highlighting the richness of ornaments, materials, and symbolic meanings embedded in them.
The evening concluded with a tasting of meals representing Kazakh culinary culture, including qazaqsha et (beshbarmak), nauryz kozhe, as well as traditional sweets and dairy products.
The presentation of the Nauryznama program of festivities at UNESCO Headquarters once again demonstrated Kazakhstan’s solid commitment to safeguarding and promoting intangible cultural heritage, as well as to strengthening intercultural dialogue domestically and globally.
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19.03.2026, 10:11 12416
The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia
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With the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Slovenia, an evening dedicated to art and friendship between the two countries took place. The concert was organized in cooperation with a professor of the University of Ljubljana, renowned Kazakh‑German cellist Eldar Saparayev, and the "Botti‑Celli" ensemble composed of Kazakhstani students, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, international guests of Ljubljana, as well as representatives of Slovenia’s business and public circles, who filled the hall with an atmosphere of genuine cultural unity. The evening held special significance for citizens of Kazakhstan living in Slovenia, as it took place on the eve of the of the celebration of Nauryz - a time symbolizing spring renewal, peace, and harmony. The classical music program reflected these values and resonated deeply with the audience.
The concert became another vivid contribution to strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Slovenia. Filled with music, inspiration, and a spirit of friendship, the evening once again demonstrated the power of art to unite people and create a space of mutual understanding.
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18.03.2026, 22:19 13411
Nauryz Festival Celebrated in Hong Kong
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The Consulate General attended the "Nauryz" festival celebrated at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University with the participation of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, students, and foreign nationals, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the opening ceremony of the event, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, PRC, emphasized that Nauryz is a symbol of our centuries-old traditions and national uniqueness. This year, he expressed support for further strengthening our unity and promoting our people's ancient customs and cultural heritage through such events.
In due course, a concert was held with guest participation, featuring national games and various competitions. Event participants learned about the ancient culture of the Kazakh people and the history of Nauryz. They enjoyed performances, national music and dances presented by Kazakhstani students.
At the end of the evening, guests were served Kazakh national dishes.
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18.03.2026, 18:59 31611
Traditional "Nauryz Ball" for Diplomatic Corps Held in Astana
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The capital theatre hosted the annual "Nauryz Ball" attended by heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan. The event, organized as part of the "Nauryznama" decade, served as a significant platform for cultural diplomacy, symbolizing unity, creation, and renewal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the gala evening, Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noted the profound significance of the Nauryz celebration. She highlighted that this year’s festivities coincided with the national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution. It was emphasized that the people's will in favor of reforms confirms Kazakhstan's commitment to the principles of justice, the rule of law, and the building of an inclusive society.
Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, focused on the country's foreign policy priorities in his welcoming remarks. He underscored the role of Nauryz as a key element of cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of mutual understanding and trust between nations. According to the diplomat, the values of the holiday - harmony and renewal - form the foundation of international cooperation and constructive dialogue.
The program was designed to familiarize foreign guests with the Kazakh cultural code. Guests personally observed ancient crafts and traditions, including a demonstration of yurt assembly and master classes in national dances. Diplomats participated in traditional competitions and explored the culture of the Kazakh dastarkhan, experiencing firsthand the atmosphere of hospitality and the continuity of generations. The musical portion featured a synthesis of world classical art and Kazakh folklore, with famous works performed on national instruments.
The event was attended by more than 70 heads and representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, including the UN, UNICEF, WHO, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the OSCE, and the World Bank.
The gala concluded with mutual wishes for prosperity and harmony. Heads of diplomatic missions noted the importance of such cultural initiatives in consolidating the international community and promoting cultural values.
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18.03.2026, 12:05 31301
Kazakhstan rolls out new university funding model and endowment system
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Kazakhstan is improving mechanisms for allocating public funds to ensure citizens’ constitutional right to higher education, Qazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, as saying at a Government's meeting.
Under the new model, the distribution of state-funded places will be aligned with the needs of the economy, while a national university ranking will be introduced next year as an objective assessment tool. In addition, the country’s first endowment fund, "Ǵylym jа́ne bilim endowment qory" (Science and Education Endowment Fund), has been officially registered this year under the new legislative framework.
The Head of State has signed a law to gradually introduce a new higher education funding model. The model is aimed at improving the quality of training and building competitive universities. The results of the national ranking will be taken into account when determining universities eligible for state-funded education places, while top-performing institutions will be granted greater academic autonomy," the minister said.
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15.03.2026, 19:00 78686
70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in Constitutional Referendum
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The preliminary voter turnout in the referendum on the draft of a new Constitution was 70.98% two hours before most polling stations closed. The highest turnout was recorded in the Kyzylorda region at 91.80%, announced the Secretary of the Central Referendum Commission, Shavkhat Utemissov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to data from territorial commissions, as of 18:00 Astana time, 8,845,280 Kazakhstanis received ballots. Thus, by the evening, the preliminary turnout reached 70.98%.
By region, the turnout was as follows:
- Abai region - 73.84%
- Akmola region - 77.72%
- Aktobe region - 83.12%
- Almaty region - 70.27%
- Atyrau region - 71.08%
- West Kazakhstan region - 66.90%
- Zhambyl region - 81.07%
- Zhetysu region - 73.84%
- Karaganda region - 81.44%
- Kostanay region - 80.11%
- Kyzylorda region - 91.80%
- Mangystau region - 76.84%
- Pavlodar region - 71.85%
- North Kazakhstan region - 68.58%
- Turkistan region - 82.03%
- Ulytau region - 70.57%
- East Kazakhstan region - 83.63%
- Astana City - 56.72%
- Almaty City - 32.82%
- Shymkent City - 74.44%
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15.03.2026, 12:30 79131
Over 4.6mn Kazakhstanis cast their ballots in Constitutional Referendum
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4,677,595 Kazakhstanis cast their votes in the nationwide referendum on the draft of new Constitution as of 12:00 pm Astana time, Qazinform News Agency quotes Assel Zhanabilova, member of the Central Referendum Commission as saying.
According to data provided by territorial commissions, as of 12:00 p.m. a total of 4,677,595 citizens had received their ballots, representing 37.54% of those included on the voter lists
As of now, Turkistan, Aktobe, and Akmola regions lead in voter turnout.
Meanwhile, 106 polling stations located in places of temporary residence have already concluded their work.
Voter turnout by regions:
- Abai region - 41,93%
- Akmola region - 44,66%
- Aktobe region - 45,73%
- Almaty region - 40,41%
- Atyrau region - 42,29%
- West Kazakhstan region - 36,59%
- Zhambyl region - 35,86%
- Zhetysu region - 43,32%.
- Karaganda region - 42,95%
- Kostanay region - 37,10%.
- Kyzylorda region - 43,18%.
- Mangystau region - 34,57%
- Pavlodar region - 36,57% .
- North Kazakhstan region - 41,64%.
- Turkistan region - 44,13%.
- Ulytau region - 36,59%.
- East Kazakhstan region - 42,88%.
- Astana - 31,23%.
- Almaty - 14,85%.
- Shymkent - 42,59%.
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15.03.2026, 10:26 75136
Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum: Voter turnout at 19.21% as of 10:00 am
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Voter turnout in the republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was at 19.21 percent during the first three hours of voting, the country’s Central Referendum Commission reported, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Commission, a preliminary voter turnout stood at 19.21% as of 10:00 am local time in the vote on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.
At a briefing, member of the Central Referendum Commission Lyazzat Suindik said that by 10:00 am, 19.21% of citizens included on the voter lists, or 2,393,844 people, had received ballots.
In total, 12,461,796 citizens across the country are eligible to participate in the vote.
Voter turnout ranking by regions as of 10:00 am:
- Karaganda region - 26.64%
- Kyzylorda region - 24.02%
- Aktobe region - 21.80%
- Shymkent city - 21.36%
- Turkistan region - 21.21%
- Zhetysu region - 21.01%
- Astana city - 20.68%
- East Kazakhstan region - 20.64%
- Ulytau region - 20.31%
- Akmola region - 19.82%
- Atyrau region - 19.44%
- Kostanay region - 19.24%
- West Kazakhstan region - 18.80%
- North Kazakhstan region - 18.72%
- Mangystau region - 18.53%
- Zhambyl region - 18.49%
- Almaty region - 18.10%
- Abai region - 17.98%
- Pavlodar region - 16.36%
- Almaty city - 9.54%
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