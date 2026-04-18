Astana and Ulaanbaatar Aim to Expand their Strategic Partnership

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Almas Seitakynov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state of Kazakh-Mongolian relations and prospects for their further development. They reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening traditionally friendly ties and expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.





Particular attention was given to the intensification of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, as well as the strengthening of contacts in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. The interlocutors underscored the importance of maintaining regular interagency contacts and coordinating efforts to implement the agreements reached.





B.Battsetseg noted the positive momentum of Kazakh-Mongolian relations, which in recent years have been consistently strengthening within the framework of the strategic partnership. In this context, the importance of ensuring thorough preparations for the bilateral events scheduled for the current year, including exchanges of visits at the high and highest levels, was emphasized.





A.Seitakynov emphasized that the Kazakh-Mongolian partnership, based on mutual respect and trust, continues to strengthen consistently. In this regard, he noted his intention to pay particular attention to giving bilateral cooperation concrete trade and economic substance and to intensifying exchanges of delegations at all levels.





Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.