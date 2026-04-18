Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with U.S. Business and Expert Community

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On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, the Kazakh delegation, led by Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for negotiations with the United States on priority issues of bilateral cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhan, held a series of meetings with representatives of the American expert and business communities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During discussions with U.S. think tanks, the Kazakh side outlined key political and economic priorities, highlighting the adoption of the new Constitution as the foundation of the country’s political modernization.





Ambassador Kazykhan noted that the recent referendum demonstrated a high level of public engagement in the country’s development processes. The constitutional reforms establish a solid institutional framework for further strengthening Kazakhstan as a dynamic and competitive state capable of responding to contemporary challenges. The new Constitution also enshrines an updated system of governance, preserving a strong presidency while enhancing the role of Parliament and increasing government accountability.





Particular attention was also given to measures aimed at improving the investment climate, strengthening the resilience of the financial system, and advancing the digital economy.





The parties exchanged views on practical aspects of expanding bilateral economic cooperation. Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable U.S. partner in Central Asia was reaffirmed, along with priority areas for American business engagement, including energy, mining, technology, finance, and infrastructure.





The discussions brought together representatives of U.S. political circles, leading think tank experts, and members of the business community. The session was moderated by Ambassador John Herbst, Senior Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council.





A separate meeting of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council was held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, bringing together senior executives from leading American companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, PepsiCo, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Nasdaq, and Meta.





The parties identified key areas of cooperation, including the development of collaboration in critical minerals, the expansion of transport and logistics routes, digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies, as well as human capital development.





Special Envoy briefed participants on ongoing socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, underscoring the steady growth of the national economy and the country’s strong investment appeal. He noted that Kazakhstan’s GDP reached $300 billion last year, placing it among the world’s 50 largest economies.





Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, separately highlighted the country’s achievements in ensuring macroeconomic stability, maintaining resilient public finances, and advancing reforms in the tax and banking sectors. These efforts position Kazakhstan as a key investment destination in Central Asia and a major transit hub across Eurasia.





The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to further expanding cooperation with U.S. businesses and emphasized the consistent support of the country’s leadership for initiatives aimed at protecting investors’ rights and fostering a favorable business environment.





Following the meetings, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in deepening economic partnership and agreed to continue an active dialogue across all areas of bilateral cooperation.