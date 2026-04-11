Kazakh and Uzbek presidents to hold informal talks in Bukhara

Tell a friend

The 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (IGC) was held in Astana, aimed at further strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Co-Chairs of the IGC - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland Michal Baranowski - together with representatives of relevant government agencies, discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as measures to ensure sustainable economic growth.





The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in advancing the partnership and reviewed prospects for cooperation in key sectors, including agro-industry, energy, mining, transport, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies.





Poland is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe and the European Union. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Astana and Warsaw have been strengthening constructive political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, and investment ties," said Deputy Minister Issetov, highlighting the successful activities of Polish companies in Kazakhstan.





The Polish side, in turn, expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s policies aimed at economic diversification and enhancing investment attractiveness, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s importance as a key partner in Central Asia.





The parties also noted the important role of the Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum held earlier as an effective platform for establishing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.





Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed.