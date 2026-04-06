In Türkiye Kazakh Students United for the Intellectual Tournament

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Kazakh students studying in Türkiye came together for a large-scale student debate tournament held at a high level, titled the "Birlik Cup". The intellectual competition was organized under the coordination of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Türkiye, as well as the Consulates General in Istanbul, Antalya, and Izmir, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The tournament served as an important platform for shaping a generation of competitive young people capable of thinking in line with the demands of the modern era.





The main goal of the debate tournament was to develop students' critical thinking, enhance their oratory skills, cultivate a culture of discussion, and strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation among young people. Participants demonstrated a high level of debating culture while discussing current social and international topics.





A total of 12 fractions took part in the intellectual competition, with Kazakh students studying in Istanbul, Ankara, Karabük, and Eskişehir ranking among the best.





The "Birlik Cup" tournament has established itself as a significant platform, making a substantial contribution to increasing the social activity of Kazakh students in Türkiye, developing their leadership and intellectual qualities, and strengthening unity and cooperation among compatriots abroad.