In Türkiye Kazakh Students United for the Intellectual Tournament

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On this historic mission, you take with you the heart of this Artemis team, the daring spirit of the American people and our partners across the globe, and the hopes and dreams of a new generation," said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the launch director. "Good luck, Godspeed Artemis II. Let’s go."
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