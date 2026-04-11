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Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%
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Kazakhstan-US trade reaches $487.4 million in two months
Presently, Kazakh-American cooperation is developing at a rapid pace. It is based on strong relations between our countries' leaders, whose strategic vision translates into practical cooperation. We expect that close dialogue at the highest political level will continue to create favorable conditions for deepening trade and economic ties between our countries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in Elections and Democratic Institutions
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EDB investments reach $5.2bn in Kazakhstan
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Investment Protection Forum: Ensuring Stability and Investment Attractiveness
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The Japan Business Federation has been presented with Kazakhstan’s new Investment Policy Concept
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Kazakhstan posts 17% rise in state budget revenue in Q1
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Kazakhstan Ranks in World TOP-10 in Coal Reserves
At the National Kurultai, the Head of State highlighted the importance of developing coal energy and instructed the adoption of a National Project on Coal Generation. The project provides for the commissioning of about 8 GW of additional capacity over 5 years through the construction of 8 new power stations and the modernization of 11 existing ones.
The Head of State emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of new thermal power plants. In the context of growing consumption and the accelerated development of digital assets in Kazakhstan, the planned and timely commissioning of energy facilities must be ensured. For this purpose, the National Project on Coal Generation was adopted in March. The Ministry of Energy, together with Samruk-Energo and regional akimats, must take special control over the implementation of the National Project. For each new station - from groundbreaking to launch - all work must be scheduled step by step," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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Kazakhstan to inject KZT1.1tln for housing and utility upgrades in 2026
Efforts to migrate projects from the red zone to the yellow zone will proceed, alongside the prioritization of digital transformation within the national project, said the Kazakh Premier.
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