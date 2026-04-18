17.04.2026, 20:21 7596
Central Asian and Russian Foreign Ministers Reviewed Positions and Future Cooperation Plans
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the regular meeting of Foreign Ministers in the "Central Asia - Russia" format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed progress in implementing the agreements reached following the Second Central Asia - Russia Summit held in October 2025 in Dushanbe. The agenda covered key areas of cooperation in trade, energy, transport and logistics. The ministers also exchanged views on pressing international issues and regional security.
The combination of the economic potential of Central Asia and Russia opens long-term prospects for strengthening a comprehensive partnership, creating a solid foundation for future achievements and new horizons of cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev in his remarks.
According to the results of last year, the region’s total trade turnover with Russia increased by 6.5 percent and reached approximately 50 billion US dollars, with more than half of this volume accounted for by Kazakhstan. Alongside growing trade, investment cooperation and industrial collaboration have also continued to expand steadily. In Kazakhstan alone, a portfolio of 177 joint projects with Russia has been formed with a total investment volume of more than $ 55 billion, of which 122 projects have already been implemented. This clearly demonstrates the scale and substantive nature of economic cooperation within the Central Asia - Russia format.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister particularly emphasized the relevance of regional security issues, noting that contemporary challenges and threats are becoming increasingly complex and require coordinated responses.
In these circumstances, particular importance is attached to coordinating efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trade and illegal migration," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
Special attention was also given to the humanitarian dimension, including education, culture and people-to-people ties, which remain one of the solid pillars of cooperation between Central Asia and Russia.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the Central Asia - Russia format, noting its key role in ensuring sustainable regional development, and expressed readiness for the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.04.2026, 18:51 7836
Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and the signing of the Almaty Declaration. Today, it can be confidently stated that thanks to the adoption of the Almaty Agreement, a fundamentally new paradigm of peace, cooperation and good-neighbourliness was formed in our region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
The Minister also stressed that despite the complex geopolitical environment, an atmosphere of stability and cooperation continues to prevail across the CIS area. The steady expansion of trade, development of industrial cooperation, and growing transport connectivity help mitigate external shocks and create new sources of growth.
Further strengthening coordination and cooperation within the CIS meets our fundamental interests and remains an important factor in ensuring the sustainable development of the Commonwealth states," he added.
Minister Kosherbayev presented Kazakhstan’s position on various aspects of cooperation within the CIS and put forward a number of proposals aimed at the further development of the Organization.
During the meeting, participants discussed current regional and international issues, as well as the state and prospects of cooperation among CIS member states. Particular attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, international engagement, and intensified interaction in digital and transport-transit spheres.
Following the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed on a number of documents concerning social development and quality of life, the return of minors to their states of permanent residence, as well as cooperation in education and awareness-raising activities.
In addition, joint statements were adopted on the situation in the Middle East and on the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation within the CIS and further strengthening the multifaceted potential of the Organization.
The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Turkmenistan in October 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 14:58 7186
President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the NEST Convention Center to participate in the panel session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Those participating in the panel session titled as Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties are President of Northern Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
The moderator of the session is Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, member of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye, former minister of foreign affairs.
As it was reported, ADF2026 is expected to bring together participants from 155 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government, 61 ministers, 52 foreign ministers, and 15 members of parliament. Overall participation will include leaders, diplomats, policymakers, academics, business representatives, media, and civil society actors.
The forum will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings. According to the program, more than 40 sessions will address global trends, regional developments, and major challenges across political, economic, environmental, and technological fields. Discussions will also focus on strengthening international cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity to support a more inclusive and effective global system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 14:25 8261
Kazakhstan Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Myanmar
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Margulan Baimukhan attended the official inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing. During the ceremony, the Vice-Presidents and the newly appointed members of the Government also took the oath of office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This event marked the beginning of a new stage in Myanmar’s history. In his address, Min Aung Hlaing noted that, having been elected by Members of Parliament representing the entire nation, he is committed to respecting the will of the people and to fulfilling his state duties conscientiously and responsibly, with a deep sense of pride and honor. The new Government will continue its efforts to preserve national unity, strengthen the multiparty democratic and federal system, and enhance the economic and social well-being of the population. The President identified as key priorities the improvement of the education and healthcare systems, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, the development of agriculture, and the expansion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources.
In the field of international relations, the President reaffirmed that the Government will pursue a balanced foreign policy and continue to strengthen friendly ties with neighboring countries and regional partners.
During meetings with officials, the current state and prospects for further expanding bilateral relations were discussed, including the development of the legal and contractual framework between the two countries. The sides noted progress achieved through bilateral consultations in transport, logistics, and digitalization, and also reviewed preparations for a Kazakh business mission to Yangon, scheduled for May-June 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 11:55 9046
Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev met with Member of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar and Chairman of the Qatari-Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Al-Hitmi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the development of interparliamentary cooperation in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Qatar in 2024.
The parties noted that Kazakh-Qatari relations have reached the level of a strategic partnership, supported by a trusting dialogue at the highest level and an active exchange of visits.
During the meeting, the Ambassador provided an overview of political reforms in Kazakhstan, including the results of the referendum on a new Constitution and the transition to a unicameral Parliament.
The Qatari side highly commended the reforms underway in Kazakhstan, noting progress in socioeconomic development and the country’s growing role on the international stage under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular exchanges at the level of parliamentary speakers and expanding interparliamentary contacts.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the second meeting of the interparliamentary friendship group this year and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in support of the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 09:00 9426
Prospects for Cooperation in a Multilateral Format were Discussed in Singapore
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore Askar Kuttykadam, held a working meeting with the Director-General of the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Organization Ng Boon Yian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that, in accordance with the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted at the National Referendum on 15 March 2026, the country respects the principles and norms of international law, pursues a foreign policy of peace and cooperation with interested states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.
In this regard, the sides expressed satisfaction with the strong commitment of both Kazakhstan and Singapore to the ideals of multilateralism and international law, as well as the need to consolidate the efforts of middle and small states in the face of global challenges.
The Kazakh diplomat outlined Astana’s key approaches to the issue of United Nations reform, including the modernization of the Security Council with due regard to the interests of countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025.
It was emphasized that the Kazakh side seeks to make a practical contribution to the transformation and strengthening of the UN system by advancing various international initiatives. Among them are the establishment in 2025 in Almaty of a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, proposals to create an Asia-Pacific Centre for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development within the framework of the UN ESCAP, and the International Agency for Biological Safety.
Particular attention during the talks was given to the initiative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations. The Singaporean side was once again invited to participate in the discussion of this important idea within the upcoming consultations scheduled for April 23, 2026 in Astana on the margins of the Regional Ecological Summit.
During the meeting, the sides positively assessed the state of Kazakh-Singaporean cooperation on the international arena, including mutual support for each other’s initiatives and candidacies. In light of the upcoming fifth round of inter-ministerial political consultations in Astana at the end of April 2026 and other high-level planned events, the sides aligned their positions on current priorities and the candidacies of the two countries in the governing bodies of a number of UN system institutions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 08:11 10041
Astana and Ulaanbaatar Aim to Expand their Strategic Partnership
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Almas Seitakynov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state of Kazakh-Mongolian relations and prospects for their further development. They reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening traditionally friendly ties and expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.
Particular attention was given to the intensification of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, as well as the strengthening of contacts in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. The interlocutors underscored the importance of maintaining regular interagency contacts and coordinating efforts to implement the agreements reached.
B.Battsetseg noted the positive momentum of Kazakh-Mongolian relations, which in recent years have been consistently strengthening within the framework of the strategic partnership. In this context, the importance of ensuring thorough preparations for the bilateral events scheduled for the current year, including exchanges of visits at the high and highest levels, was emphasized.
A.Seitakynov emphasized that the Kazakh-Mongolian partnership, based on mutual respect and trust, continues to strengthen consistently. In this regard, he noted his intention to pay particular attention to giving bilateral cooperation concrete trade and economic substance and to intensifying exchanges of delegations at all levels.
Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2026, 10:12 33361
U.S. Senator Steve Daines was Honored with the Order of Dostyk
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, D.C. hosted an award ceremony honoring U.S. Senator Steve Daines with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), I degree, on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and advancing cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Presenting the award, the Representative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for negotiations with the United States on key issues of bilateral cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhan, emphasized: "Thanks to the efforts of Senator Daines, bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the United States have reached their highest point in the history of bilateral engagement".
Ambassador Kazykhan particularly highlighted the Senator’s contribution to strengthening interparliamentary ties, including his initiative to establish the Central Asia Caucus, his consistent efforts to advance legislative initiatives toward the repeal of the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, and his support for the adoption by the U.S. Senate of a resolution recognizing the strategic importance of the C5+1 platform. The Kazakh diplomat also highlighted his contribution to deepening Kazakhstan-U.S. bilateral cooperation, as well as engagement with other Central Asian countries.
Senator Daines, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the honor, noting that he highly values the award, and reaffirmed his readiness to take proactive steps toward institutionalizing and further advancing bilateral relations, including at the level of the legislative bodies of both countries.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2026, 09:00 29971
The Ambassador of Mongolia Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Batjargal Gunaajavin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, various aspects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.
Focusing primarily on the schedule of upcoming high- and highest-level events this year, the interlocutors noted the necessity to maintain the positive momentum of political dialogue.
An exchange of views took place on current issues of the international and regional agenda, including the cooperation within multilateral platforms.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue interaction across the entire spectrum of areas of mutual interest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.04.2026, 08:11Astana and Ulaanbaatar Aim to Expand their Strategic Partnership 17.04.2026, 09:009561Prospects for Cooperation in a Multilateral Format were Discussed in Singapore 17.04.2026, 11:55Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage9181Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage 17.04.2026, 14:258396Kazakhstan Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Myanmar 17.04.2026, 18:517971Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting 11.04.2026, 17:3287426Uzbekistan is reliable strategic partner - Tokayev 11.04.2026, 11:1586481Tokayev congratulated Donald J. Trump on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission 11.04.2026, 17:3784076The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem 12.04.2026, 08:1067011Kazakhstan to brace for fog, rain, and strong winds 12.04.2026, 10:0066591Tokayev congratulates Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter 21.03.2026, 22:33192066The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 21:24185606The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 19.03.2026, 09:10175081Nauryz Holiday was Celebrated in Latvia 19.03.2026, 20:20174491Nauryznama Framework and Kazakhstan’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Presented at UNESCO Headquarters 19.03.2026, 10:11The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia174401The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia