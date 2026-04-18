President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore Askar Kuttykadam, held a working meeting with the Director-General of the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Organization Ng Boon Yian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that, in accordance with the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted at the National Referendum on 15 March 2026, the country respects the principles and norms of international law, pursues a foreign policy of peace and cooperation with interested states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.





In this regard, the sides expressed satisfaction with the strong commitment of both Kazakhstan and Singapore to the ideals of multilateralism and international law, as well as the need to consolidate the efforts of middle and small states in the face of global challenges.





The Kazakh diplomat outlined Astana’s key approaches to the issue of United Nations reform, including the modernization of the Security Council with due regard to the interests of countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025.





It was emphasized that the Kazakh side seeks to make a practical contribution to the transformation and strengthening of the UN system by advancing various international initiatives. Among them are the establishment in 2025 in Almaty of a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, proposals to create an Asia-Pacific Centre for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development within the framework of the UN ESCAP, and the International Agency for Biological Safety.





Particular attention during the talks was given to the initiative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations. The Singaporean side was once again invited to participate in the discussion of this important idea within the upcoming consultations scheduled for April 23, 2026 in Astana on the margins of the Regional Ecological Summit.





During the meeting, the sides positively assessed the state of Kazakh-Singaporean cooperation on the international arena, including mutual support for each other’s initiatives and candidacies. In light of the upcoming fifth round of inter-ministerial political consultations in Astana at the end of April 2026 and other high-level planned events, the sides aligned their positions on current priorities and the candidacies of the two countries in the governing bodies of a number of UN system institutions.