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Kazakhstan’s Initiative to Establish a Water Organization was Presented at the United Nations
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The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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The Results of the Referendum on the Adoption of the New Constitution of Kazakhstan were Announced at the OSCE Meeting in Vienna
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The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa
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Russia’s Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on new Constitution over phone
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Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27
In accordance with subparagraph 2) paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be convened on March 27, 2026, at 10:00 am in Astana," the document reads.
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Kazakhstan and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership
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A meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters was held in the Akmola Region
By the end of 2025, fixed capital investment in Akmola Oblast amounted to 926.9 billion tenge, 1.5 times higher than the same period last year. Akmola Oblast ranks first among regions in terms of investment growth, which forms the foundation for the region's further socioeconomic development," noted Alibek Kuantyrov.
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