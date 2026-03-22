Kazakhstan’s Initiative to Establish a Water Organization was Presented at the United Nations

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During the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), at which the OSCE ODIHR Director Maria Telalian made an annual report, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the results of the republican referendum held on March 15 this year. The delegation of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the ODIHR Director for sending a Referendum Assessment Mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





It was noted that, according to the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan, more than 9 million citizens participated in the referendum, and the adoption of the new Basic Law of the country was supported by 87.15 percent of the voting participants. Thus, the referendum was recognized as having taken place, and the new Constitution was adopted as a result of the free expression of the will of the people of Kazakhstan.





It was emphasized that the results of the vote indicate broad public support for the constitutional reform and confirm the successful implementation of the democratic process in the country. The new, truly People’s Constitution will officially enter into force on July 1, 2026.





During the speech, it was also noted that the implementation of the provisions of the new Constitution will become the basis for a large-scale update of national legislation. In the coming period, five new constitutional laws are planned to be submitted to Parliament, including acts regulating the institution of the President, the Kurultai (Parliament), the People's Council, as well as the status of the capital and the administrative-territorial structure of the country. At the same time, a systematic review of eight more constitutional laws and more than 60 regulatory legal acts, including key codes, will be required.





It was emphasized that this legislative process will be synchronized with the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to be held before September 1 of this year.





Special attention was paid to the international assessment of the referendum. International observers from the CIS, the IPA CIS, the SCO, the Organization of Turkic States, the TURKPA, the CSTO PA, the OIC and the CICA unanimously noted the open and transparent nature of voting, broad participation of citizens, respect for the rights of all participants in the process and the provision of opportunities for free, informed and independent choice.





In this regard, the referendum was recognized as complying with Kazakhstan's national legislation and international obligations in the electoral sphere.