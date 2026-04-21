Global Water Governance and Multilateral Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed in Madrid

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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with Lucia Garcia, Director General for the United Nations, International Organizations and Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms, paying particular attention to the coordination of efforts within international organizations.





Ambassador Mussayev informed the Spanish side about Kazakhstan’s priority areas being promoted within the UN system, with special emphasis on the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization. It was noted that this proposal is aimed at strengthening water diplomacy, developing sustainable water resource management, and advancing the global agenda in this field.





The Ambassador also briefed his counterpart on the preparations for the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, which is being considered an important platform for developing coordinated approaches to water security and sustainable development.





The Spanish side expressed interest in further cooperation in the field of multilateral diplomacy and supported efforts aimed at consolidating international cooperation in the water sector.





Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing dialogue and jointly advancing initiatives aimed at creating an effective and modern architecture of global water governance.