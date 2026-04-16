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AIFC attracts over $21 billion in investment
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Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified rail freight tariffs - Bektenov
This is a tangible result of the trade and economic ties between the two countries. The volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route exceeded 4 million tons," said Bektenov.
The development of the Middle Corridor is our shared priority. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to modernize infrastructure, eliminate bottlenecks, and expand port and terminal capacities. To enhance the competitiveness of transportation, it is necessary to continue joint efforts on establishing unified tariffs, coordinating tariff policies, and introducing digital solutions," the Kazakh Prime Minister noted.
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Kazakhstan-Türkiye trade grows by 9%
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Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation
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Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation
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Kazakhstan’s Agricultural Potential Was Presented to the "Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company"
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Kazakhstan-Belarus trade turnover rises 30% in 2025
We highly value our partnership with your country across all areas, holding Belarusian statehood, culture, and history in high regard, said the Kazakhstani leader.
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Kazakhstan Plans to Develop New Promising Hydrocarbon Fields
To strengthen the long-term resource base of the gas industry and ensure the country’s energy security, the Ministry, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, is implementing a plan for the development of new promising hydrocarbon fields in the country until 2035. According to this plan, the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is scheduled for completion by the end of this year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov emphasized.
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Turkistan Region - 1,000 MW;
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Almaty at TPP-2 site - 557 MW;
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Almaty at TPP-3 site - 544 MW;
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Kyzylorda Region - 240 MW;
- Atyrau CHP LLP - commissioning of turbine unit No.11 and boiler No.15 with a capacity of 59.6 MW;
- Tekeli Energy Complex LLP - commissioning of 3 waste heat recovery boilers and a steam turbine with a generator with a capacity of 17 MW.
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GDP Growth for Q1 Stands at 3%
The Head of State, at an expanded Government meeting, instructed to ensure high-quality and sustainable economic growth. This task is being implemented through the development of the manufacturing industry, increased investment activity, and technological upgrading of production. During this period, real GDP growth reached 3%. It is important to note that this result was driven by steady growth in the non-oil sector, particularly in manufacturing, transport, construction, and trade," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Competition is increasing day by day. It is long overdue to stop empty talk. We must focus on real actions - the implementation of large industrial and infrastructure projects and the introduction of artificial intelligence in all spheres. We must ensure the strictest financial discipline and create a fair system of social support, where the state assists only those who truly need it, and not everyone indiscriminately, as is currently the case," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Arman Abayevich, last week I instructed you to bring order to the major wholesale markets. It is no secret that so-called ‘organized groups’ operate illegally in the markets. They artificially inflate the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, and other products. These are the unproductive intermediaries. Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Revenue Committee, and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition, you must address this issue in a targeted manner," the Prime Minister noted.
It is necessary to promptly resolve all these problematic issues. I remind you that each manager bears personal responsibility for achieving planned growth indicators by sector. With the adoption of the Constitution, a new stage in the country’s development begins. Naturally, new requirements will be imposed on the state apparatus, first and foremost on its leaders. Every manager must take a fresh look at their work and at themselves. Do they meet the new requirements and the new nationwide modernization agenda set by the Head of State? Real results are required from every manager. Always keep this in mind," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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