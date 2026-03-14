Constitutional Referendum and Socio-Economic Reforms in Kazakhstan in Focus of Attention in Thailand’s Regions

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As part of efforts to develop interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, paid a visit to Ayutthaya Province, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the visit, Ambassador Baimukhan held a meeting with the Governor of Ayutthaya Province, Chawanin Wongsatitjirakarl. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Thailand cooperation, as well as issues related to the development of interregional ties and economic interaction.





The Kazakh diplomat informed the Governor about the significance of the upcoming republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in the country, as well as the outcomes of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Thailand. Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s economic potential and opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.





For his part, Governor Wongsatitjirakarl expressed interest in visiting Kazakhstan and noted the strong potential for developing industrial cooperation. He highlighted the presence of five industrial zones in Ayutthaya Province, where favorable conditions have been created for foreign investors and international companies.





As part of the visit, the Ambassador also held meetings with representatives of the province’s business community, including the leadership of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI Ayutthaya), the Ayutthaya Chamber of Commerce and the Provincial Bankers Association.





During the visit, Ambassador Baimukhan toured the Thai-Chinese joint venture "TCFF", a manufacturer of fragrance products, where the parties discussed prospects for the company’s entry into the markets of Central Asia. An agreement was reached for the company to participate in international exhibitions dedicated to the food industry and pharmaceutical sector in Kazakhstan, scheduled for May and November this year. The Ambassador also presented information on Kazakhstan’s priority economic sectors, as well as opportunities for operating in the country’s special economic and industrial zones, and invited Thai companies to expand cooperation.





In addition, Ambassador Baimukhan visited the production facilities of the international corporation Nidec, which specializes in the production of electrical equipment. Following the talks, an agreement was reached on the possibility for students from Kazakhstan to undertake industrial internships at the company.





As part of expanding educational cooperation, the Ambassador visited the state Buddhist university Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, where around 25,000 students are enrolled, approximately 20% of whom are international students. At the university, the Ambassador met with the leadership of the institution and delivered a lecture for students and faculty. In his remarks, he spoke about the constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, the country’s role in promoting interreligious dialogue, and the activities of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions aimed at strengthening mutual understanding, peace and harmony among religions and cultures. At the conclusion of the visit, a symbolic tree-planting ceremony was held on the university campus on behalf of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand.





The meetings confirmed the mutual interest of both sides in further strengthening trade-economic, interregional and educational cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as in expanding direct contacts between the business communities, academic institutions and regions of the two countries.