Telecommunications Infrastructure Development and Cybersecurity Issues Discussed in Geneva

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Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, together with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), organized a briefing titled "Telecommunications as the Backbone of Cybersecurity", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Geneva to discuss the role of telecommunications infrastructure in strengthening cybersecurity and ensuring the resilience of modern digital systems.





In his opening remarks, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev emphasized that reliable and resilient telecommunications infrastructure is one of the key foundations of the modern digital economy, while international cooperation plays an essential role in strengthening global cybersecurity.





During the session, ITU experts presented an overview of global trends and key challenges in the field of cybersecurity.





A presentation on Kazakhstan’s digital transformation was delivered by Damir Seissembekov, Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who noted that the development of the telecommunications sector is one of the key drivers of the country’s digital transformation.





The presentation also highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to develop a modern digital ecosystem. Today, more than 1,300 public services are available online, and the country ranks 24th in the United Nations E-Government Development Index.





Particular attention was given to the development of telecommunications infrastructure. Over the past three years, more than USD 2.5 billion has been invested in the sector, while the national project "Accessible Internet" aims to achieve 100% internet coverage across the country by 2027.





The briefing provided a valuable platform for dialogue between the diplomatic and expert communities on advancing secure and resilient digital infrastructure, as well as strengthening international cooperation in telecommunications and cybersecurity.