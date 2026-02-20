Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city

Images | gov.kz

Four passengers were killed in a road accident involving a passenger bus in Mangistau region, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.





The incident occurred at approximately 01:03 am on January 16, 2026, at the 383rd kilometer of the KZ-11 highway and involved a Yutong passenger bus registered to Caspian Trans Corporation LLP, which had passed a technical inspection on December 19, 2025.





Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus while traveling from Aktau toward Beyneu, causing it to overturn.





The crash killed four passengers at the scene and left three others with injuries of varying severity, who were taken to medical facilities. The bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time.





The crash occurred at night on a Category II section of the highway, which has an asphalt-concrete surface, a nine-meter-wide carriageway, and fully compliant road signage, with no defects reported in the road surface.