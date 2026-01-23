Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France

Tell a friend

The deputies of the Kazakh Senate are expected to convene today at 10:00 a.m., Qazinform News Agency reports.





Ratification of the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France is on the agenda. The agreement is purposed to create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation on the readmission of people staying in the territories of the two countries in violation of national laws.





The document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.





Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country - without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.