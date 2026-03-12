Draft of Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented to Leading Turkish Media Holdings

Tell a friend

The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul held meetings with executives and journalists from Türkiye’s leading media holdings - İhlas Medya, Demirören Medya, and Albayrak Medya, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meetings, the Consul General provided detailed information on the key provisions of the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and explained the essence of the ongoing constitutional reforms in the country.





In particular, it was emphasized that the proposed constitutional amendments are aimed at modernizing the system of public administration and strengthening the balance and mutual checks between the branches of government. In addition, the new Constitution will reinforce mechanisms for protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms and expand opportunities for citizens to participate in the country’s political and public life.





It was also noted that these changes will lay the foundation for building the principles of a "Just Kazakhstan" and for further development of democratic institutions.





Representatives of Turkish media expressed interest in the process of political modernization in Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of the reforms for the country’s sustainable development and the strengthening of regional cooperation.





At the conclusion of the meetings, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in expanding information exchange between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as in providing broader coverage for Turkish audiences about the reforms and socio-political developments taking place in Kazakhstan.