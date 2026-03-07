Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermeк Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, the ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and possible ways of its de-escalation. The Turkish side expressed serious concern regarding military attacks on the territories of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.





The heads of the foreign offices reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further increasing trade and economic relations between the two countries.





Following the conversation, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting at the level of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport of the two states.