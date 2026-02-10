Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event

Images | gov.kz

A poetic event marking the 95th anniversary of the birth of Mukagali Makatayev, a prominent figure of 20th century Kazakh poetry, was held at the Kazakh Cultural Center in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was organized in the format of an open poetry class and brought together children and adults studying the Kazakh language and culture in Belgium. As part of the program, poems by the poet were recited and songs based on his verses were performed. Makatayev’s works were presented in Kazakh, French, English, and Dutch, reflecting the growing international interest in his literary legacy.





In a warm and informal atmosphere, participants exchanged views on the role of poetry as a means of cultural dialogue and the transmission of values between generations and cultures.





The event formed part of ongoing efforts to promote the Kazakh language and literature in Belgium and demonstrated that Mukagali Makatayev’s poetic heritage continues to resonate within a multicultural and multilingual environment.