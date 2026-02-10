09.02.2026, 09:10 20826
Head of domestic policy department at Presidential Administration named
Head of domestic policy department at Presidential Administration named, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Yelnur Beiisenbayev as the head of the domestic policy department at the Kazakh Presidential Administration.
09.02.2026, 22:31 15426
Kazakhstan and India Discussed Prospects for Deepening Strategic Partnership
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of India Sailas Thangal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India, as well as their readiness for close cooperation, including within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the SCO and CICA.
The importance of further advancing the "Central Asia - India" Dialogue as a key platform for discussing priority issues of regional cooperation was underscored.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the particular importance of developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and India as a key partner in South Asia, highlighting the priority of trade, economic and investment interaction, the development of transport and logistics links, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and tourism.
In turn, Ambassador Thangal expressed his appreciation for the meeting and confirmed New Delhi’s interest in expanding multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain contacts on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
09.02.2026, 19:55 15961
Kazakh-Serbian Cooperation Prospects Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan met with Nenad Popović, Minister of the International Economic Cooperation of the Republic of Serbia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, trade and economic relations. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for 2026.
Serbia is one of our most important partners in the Balkan region. We have established an effective institutional framework for cooperation, which includes regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels, interaction between the Friendship Groups in the Parliaments of our countries, as well as the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation," noted Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Serbia on November 18-19, 2024, as well as the decisions of the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held on August 8,2025 in Almaty. In particular, satisfaction was expressed with the launch of direct air services between Astana and Belgrade, which is expected to stimulate the development of bilateral interaction between the peoples and business communities of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to further develop Kazakh-Serbian relations based on mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.
09.02.2026, 18:48 20511
Kazakh President signs law ratifying readmission pact with France
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On the ratification of the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
As reported earlier, the document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.
Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country, without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.
09.02.2026, 16:30 21386
Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Romanian Parliament
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania, Erlik Ali, held a meeting with the Senator of the Romanian Parliament, Chairman of the "Kazakh-Romanian Interparliamentary Friendship Group", Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, during which they discussed the provisions of the draft Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the progress of constitutional reform, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, C. Niculescu-Țâgârlaș assessed the new draft Constitution and general constitutional reform as an important tool for modernizing state institutions. In his opinion, in the current context of political, economic, and technological changes, the basic law must respond to the new needs of society, and the reform must be aimed at strengthening the balance between the branches of power and increasing legal clarity.
According to C. Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, the main advantage of such a reform for Romania is to increase the efficiency of public administration and strengthen citizens' trust in the state.
The senator noted that clarifying constitutional norms will strengthen the independence of the judiciary, ensure the transparency of electoral processes, and protect fundamental rights and freedoms in accordance with modern requirements.
07.02.2026, 19:32 82921
President Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the numerous casualties caused by heavy snowfall in northern Japan, akorda.kz reports.
Sharing your grief at this difficult time, I extend my words of sympathy to you and to all the people of Japan. I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected," - the telegram reads.
06.02.2026, 22:30 120331
Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, held a meeting with Dora Bakoyannis, Chair of the Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Parliament and Head of the Greek Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, interaction within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as issues related to strengthening trade-economic and humanitarian ties, including in the context of the outcomes of the visit of the Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation to Astana in June 2025.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed his counterpart on the large-scale constitutional reforms underway in the country, aimed at forming a more efficient and transparent system of public administration. These reforms include the transition to a unicameral Parliament, the introduction of the institution of the Vice-President, as well as the consistent strengthening of the rule of law and the protection of fundamental citizens’ rights. It was noted that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the development of parliamentary diplomacy as an important instrument for enhancing mutual trust, mutual understanding and constructive dialogue with foreign partners.
For her part, D. Bakoyannis expressed interest in the transformations taking place in Kazakhstan and conveyed her willingness to continue the exchange of experience on issues of parliamentary activity and institutional reforms. She also emphasized the significant role of parliamentary structures in strengthening the principles of the rule of law, democracy and the protection of human rights across the Eurasian and European spaces.
In addition, the interlocutors underlined the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in priority areas, including trade and investment, transport and logistics, energy, green technologies, tourism and digitalization. The sides also separately discussed the role of the Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan as a "living bridge of friendship" between the two nations, noting its contribution to the country’s public, cultural and educational life.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue coordinating efforts at international parliamentary platforms, including PACE and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as to facilitate the organization of mutual visits and thematic events aimed at further developing political and humanitarian dialogue between Kazakhstan and Greece.
06.02.2026, 21:02 121611
Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Vlad Batrîncea. During the meeting, the sides engaged in a substantive exchange of views on key issues of bilateral cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties confirmed that Kazakh-Moldovan relations are developing in a constructive manner and expressed mutual interest in further deepening and strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.
Ambassador noted the importance of the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Astana, as well as the official visit of the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs M.Popșoi, to Kazakhstan in 2025.
Ambassador also presented the information on the ongoing political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan. In particular, attention was drawn to the initiative of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary activity and developing representative institutions. Among the possible areas of institutional modernization under discussion is the optimization of the parliamentary model, including consideration of a unicameral format, for which a special commission has been established.
It was emphasized that one of the key elements of Kazakhstan’s large-scale constitutional reform has been the presentation of the first draft of the updated version of the country’s Constitution.
The Vice Speaker expressed support for the initiatives of President Tokayev, highlighting their importance for strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing the resilience of the public administration system.
Special attention during the meeting was devoted to Kazakhstan’s state policy and achievements in the development of AI and digital technologies. Ambassador Aidarbekov briefed on the measures being taken to establish a modern regulatory framework, develop digital infrastructure, train qualified personnel, and introduce AI-based solutions in public administration, the economy, and the social sphere.
Deputy Speaker Batrîncea underscored the Moldovan side’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation. It was noted that Moldova is ready to consider opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and trade, as well as in other promising fields, including digitalization and IT.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular interparliamentary dialogue.
06.02.2026, 20:20 115526
Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a briefing for representatives of leading Spanish media outlets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, key aspects of Kazakhstan’s domestic political and socio-economic development were discussed, as well as the country’s foreign policy priorities at the present stage.
Particular attention was paid to the constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, including issues related to the formation of a renewed architecture of state power, the strengthening of the role of Parliament, the expansion of citizens’ democratic participation, and the enhancement of guarantees for human rights and freedoms.
The briefing also covered issues of Kazakhstan’s economic development, investment climate and economic diversification, the country’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, as well as the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the "Middle Corridor").
Special emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s foreign policy stance, its commitment to international law, and its participation in international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and sustainable development.
In addition, information was presented on the prospects for expanding Kazakh-Spanish economic and investment cooperation, including the presence of Spanish companies in Kazakhstan and opportunities for their participation in major international events held in the country.
