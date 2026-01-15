Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement

Tell a friend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its serious concern over the attacks carried out on January 13, 2026 by unmanned aerial vehicles against three tankers en route to the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the Black Sea, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In this regard, during immediate meetings with ambassadors of several European countries, as well as with representatives of the United States and other international partners, we emphasized the urgent need to take effective measures to ensure the security of hydrocarbon transportation, including along maritime routes, in full compliance with international law.





We underscore that the Republic of Kazakhstan is not a party to any armed conflict, makes a significant contribution to global and European energy security, and ensures the uninterrupted supply of energy resources in full accordance with established international norms. Accordingly, we note that the aforementioned tankers possessed all the required permits and were equipped with the necessary identification systems.





The increasing frequency of such incidents highlights the growing risks to the functioning of international energy infrastructure. We therefore call upon our partners to engage in close cooperation to develop joint measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.