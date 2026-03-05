04.03.2026, 10:15 20911
Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presented Copies of Credentials
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kazakhstan concurrently Ivan Orlić, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Deputy Minister Issetov congratulated diplomat of Bosnia and Herzegovina on his appointment and expressed confidence that his work would contribute to the continued development of friendly relations between the two counties.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral partnership in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Ambassador Orlić expressed gratitude for the warm reception and assured that he would make every effort to strengthen the cooperation between Astana and Saraevo.
The Parties agreed to continue collaboration in the all spheres of mutual interest.
04.03.2026, 22:40 10646
Kazakh Foreign Deputy Minister Received the Ambassador of Iran
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakaev, received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Akbar Joukar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, views on the current situation in the Middle East were exchanged.
Furthermore, the parties discussed issues of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation, and reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached following high-level negotiations.
04.03.2026, 19:10 11411
Members of the ESCAP Working Group on the Establishment of the Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development Visited Kazakhstan
Images
A meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and representatives of the working group dedicated to the establishment of the Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development of the UN ESCAP (DSC) in Almaty was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main purpose of the working group’s visit to Kazakhstan was to examine the country’s infrastructure capabilities, assess the level of digital technology development, and analyze Kazakhstan’s institutional readiness to establish the Centre.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev presented the conceptual foundations of the project and outlined the key areas of activity and strategic objectives of the future Centre.
Attention was given to the financing mechanisms and institutional arrangements of the Centre. Participants shared the results of independent assessments conducted on the institutional structure, financial model, and functional role of the future Centre.
Chair of the Group, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to the Kingdom of Thailand Francisco Tilman Cepeda and Director of the Information and Communications Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction Division of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Kiyoung Ko noted the high level of digital technology development in Kazakhstan, outlining the country’s significant progress in digital transformation.
The meeting provided an opportunity for a substantive discussion of the digital agenda within the foreign policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the country’s readiness at a high level to contribute to the implementation of regional initiatives within the framework of ESCAP.
04.03.2026, 17:48 19541
Copies of Credentials Presented by Ambassadors of Several States at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received copies of credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia Alkali Fanka Conteh, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana Koma Steam Jehu-Appiah, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali Seydou Kamissoko, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mohammad Nazrul Islam, and Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Shobini Gunasekera to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the political, trade-economic and investment spheres.
Kazakhstan is already actively cooperating with these countries within international organizations and platforms such as the United Nations and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, building sustainable relations based on mutual interests.
In this context, sectors of mutual interest for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats include agriculture, light industry, education and healthcare. The interlocutors also discussed measures to diversify trade, enhance transport and logistics connectivity, and expand cooperation in energy, food security and digitalization.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their engagement aimed at further developing political dialogue, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and enhancing interaction within multilateral frameworks.
04.03.2026, 15:10 19776
Cooperation on Referendum Monitoring Discussed with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in Astana
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with a delegation of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), headed by Douglas Bruce Wake, who arrived in Astana to observe the process of preparation and conduct of the national referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In addition to discussing the ongoing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ODIHR, the parties reaffirmed the importance of the presence of international observers at the referendum in order to ensure transparency and openness of the electoral process. It was emphasized that constructive dialogue and cooperation contribute to strengthening confidence in the procedures of people’s will expression.
Particular attention was paid to the mandate of the Observation Mission. The special importance of an objective assessment of the electoral process was noted, as well as readiness for further cooperation within the framework of international obligations and national legislation was confirmed.
Following the meeting, both sides expressed mutual interest in maintaining regular working contacts and providing the necessary support to facilitate the Mission’s activities.
04.03.2026, 14:17 19241
Tokayev Receives Credentials from Eight Newly Appointed Ambassadors
Images
A ceremony for the presentation of credentials by the ambassadors of eight countries to the President of Kazakhstan was held at the Akorda Presidential Palace, akorda.kz reports.
Credentials were presented by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Helene Sand Andresen, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana Koma Steem Jehu Appiah, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali Seydou Kamissoko, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia Alkali Fanka Conteh, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Shobini Gunasekera, and Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ivan Orlić.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed the diplomats on the prospects for Kazakhstan’s socio-economic and political development.
Our economy, despite some challenges and difficulties, is nevertheless the most successful and robust in our part of the world, and at least the biggest one. But we are not complacent. We are carrying out economic reforms. At the same time, on the 15th of March, we are holding a referendum on the draft of a new Constitution, and hopefully this draft will be passed by our citizens. Of course, it will be a great step forward in enhancing and modernizing our country. And of course, we are very hopeful that our new Constitution will lay down a very solid basis for other endeavors in terms of democratization, modernization, and the transformation of Kazakhstan on the path of progress and prosperity," - the President said.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan pursues a peace-oriented foreign policy. According to him, all disagreements and conflicts in today’s world must be resolved exclusively through peaceful means and diplomacy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed solidarity with the Gulf states and voiced hope for the swift resolution of existing conflicts.
In conclusion, the President wished the foreign diplomats success in their responsible mission.
04.03.2026, 12:16 20361
Kazakh Culture Showcased at an International Festival in India
Images
Creative ensembles and traditional craft masters from Kazakhstan took part in the "39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela" in India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As part of the concert program, performers from the Zhambyl Regional Philharmonic named after Kenen Azirbayev presented musical and dance compositions rooted in national traditions.
In addition, a Kazakhstan national stand was organized, where craft masters showcased traditional decorative and applied arts. Visitors to the exhibition had the opportunity to discover handcrafted items featuring distinctive national designs and to appreciate the unique characteristics of Kazakh traditional art.
Festival guests were able to gain deeper insight into Kazakh customs and traditions, experiencing the richness and essence of the country’s national culture.
The cultural event contributed to the development of international cultural relations and the expansion of creative cooperation.
04.03.2026, 09:10 21206
Copies of Credentials from the Ambassador of Argentina were Accepted at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Ignacio Ferrer Vieira, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador presented copies of his credentials.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Buenos Aires. Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in trade and economic, investment, agro-industrial, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian, as well as educational spheres.
The sides also reviewed issues of mutual support and cooperation within international organizations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the Kazakhstan-Argentina partnership.
03.03.2026, 20:21 46541
The Progress of Political Reforms in Kazakhstan Was Positively Assessed in Berlin
Images
A Round Table on "Modernization of the Constitutional and Legal System of the Republic of Kazakhstan," dedicated to the upcoming national referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, was held today at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Federal Republic of Germany, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Representatives of German state institutions, German experts, and members of the German media took part in the event.
Opening the meeting, Nurlan Onzhanov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany, emphasized that amid ongoing geopolitical transformations, Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of political renewal, with constitutional reform serving as its key element. The diplomat noted that the draft of the new Constitution reflects the country’s aspiration to strengthen its national potential, enhance the resilience of statehood, and ensure broader protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms.
The main presentation was delivered by Tilo Klinner, former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan, who highlighted that the draft Constitution demonstrates a commitment to balancing the branches of power, strengthening parliamentary mechanisms, and reinforcing public trust in state institutions.
Gudrun Dometeit, Editor‑in‑Chief of diplo.news, underscored the importance of open public discussion of the constitutional draft and noted that Kazakhstan is demonstrating a high level of transparency and civic engagement in the process of reforming its state governance system. She also inquired about the functions of the newly established "People’s Council" (Халық кеңесі) and the powers of the future Kurultai.
The discussion also featured Hans‑Friedrich von Ploetz, former State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office and Ambassador, who stated that the 2022 reforms were an important step toward building a more balanced political system, and that the new Constitution logically continues this trajectory. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is working to adapt to new global challenges while maintaining stability and continuity.
Participants of the round table expressed confidence that the upcoming referendum will mark a significant stage in Kazakhstan’s political development and will contribute to strengthening democratic institutions, improving the effectiveness of public administration, and further advancing the country’s progressive development.
Overall, the participants noted that Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of consolidating its independence and advancing national development within a changing geopolitical landscape.
