Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presented Copies of Credentials

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kazakhstan concurrently Ivan Orlić, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Deputy Minister Issetov congratulated diplomat of Bosnia and Herzegovina on his appointment and expressed confidence that his work would contribute to the continued development of friendly relations between the two counties.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral partnership in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.





Ambassador Orlić expressed gratitude for the warm reception and assured that he would make every effort to strengthen the cooperation between Astana and Saraevo.





The Parties agreed to continue collaboration in the all spheres of mutual interest.