Kazakhstan and Jordan Strengthen Cooperation in Industrial Zones and Investment Sectors
Tokayev Receives President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
We highly value the fact that Kazakhstan has become the first country you have visited in your new capacity. I believe this is a very positive sign that will give a strong impetus to our bilateral cooperation. Together with the Bank, we are implementing nine projects with a total value exceeding USD 2.6 billion. I am confident that all of them will become important elements of our further contacts and cooperation," - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
First of all, I would like to thank you for your warm words and for Kazakhstan’s long-standing support for the AIIB. I am honored by the trust placed in me by Kazakhstan and other shareholders. I will ensure continuity in the Bank’s activities, building on the achievements of its first decade, while also striving for progress to respond more promptly to the evolving needs of our clients," - said the AIIB President.
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Focuses on Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Projects
Kazakhstan drafts 2030 National Coal Generation Development Plan
Special attention in the project is given to ‘clean coal’ facilities using advanced technologies. Our task is a stage-by-stage replacement of outdated capacities with modern energy units featuring high efficiency and minimum emissions. We intend to maintain a strict balance between environmental requirements and energy security," emphasized Minister Akkenzhenov.
Why 2027 could change Kazakhstan’s energy balance
The ministry is implementing several major projects that will allow Kazakhstan to fully meet electricity demand by 2027, with a stable surplus expected by 2029. On the President’s instructions, a clean-coal generation development project is being prepared, including plans to build a new power plant in Kurchatov and Ekibastuz GRES-3. At the same time, existing infrastructure is being upgraded. In 2026 alone, more than 2.6 GW of new capacity is expected to come online. All these efforts are aimed at ensuring the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of the national power system," Akkenzhenov said.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Critical Minerals Ministerial
Kazakhstan, Pakistan bolster cooperation in industry, agriculture, and investment
In the agricultural sector, we have signed important agreements facilitating the expansion of trade ties and the establishment of joint production facilities. Our countries possess significant industrial potential. I have invited Pakistani companies to establish production facilities in Kazakhstan. Presently, the areas of greatest interest are agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, and the production of construction materials," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.
Kazakhstan expands grain exports to Central and South Asia
Kazakhstan, China start development of Shymkent Oil Refinery expansion project
