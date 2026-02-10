Kazakhstan and Jordan Strengthen Cooperation in Industrial Zones and Investment Sectors

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Chief Executive Officer of "PBI Aqaba Industrial Estate LLP" Adel Ye Yang, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, they discussed current trends and prospects for the development of investment and industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan. The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the field of special (free) economic zones and industrial parks, as well as opportunities for implementing joint projects with the participation of Kazakh businesses.





Ambassador emphasized his interest in developing practical cooperation with Jordanian partners and utilizing the potential of the Aqaba industrial zones to help Kazakh companies enter the markets of the Middle East and neighboring regions.





Representatives of "PBI Aqaba Industrial Estate" provided information about the company's activities, approaches to supporting investors, and readiness to develop cooperation with companies from Central Asia.





Particular attention was paid to the issues of consistent expansion of business contacts and possible formats for further cooperation, including the organization of familiarization visits and meetings between business representatives.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contacts and close cooperation aimed at the steady development of bilateral cooperation in the investment and industrial spheres.