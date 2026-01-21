This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week"
Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev
Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi
Mobile network coverage to be expanded along Kazakhstan’s highways
Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha
East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C
Social and vital infrastructure facilities are operating as usual. No disruptions or malfunctions have been reported," confirmed Renat Kurmambayev, the Akim of the Altay district.
Kazakh emergency services rescue 81 foreign nationals from bus in Kokshetau
There were 81 foreign citizens on board, including 17 children. All passengers are citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan," stated Yersain Koishibayev, the Emergency Department's official spokesperson.
Severe frost to grip Kazakhstan's east on Jan 17
- Pavlodar region (north, east) and Abai region (north): nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to - 40°C.
- Karaganda region (northeast): -35 to -38°C at night.
- Almaty region (north, mountainous areas) and Zhetysu region (central, mountainous areas): -25 to -27°C at night
- East Kazakhstan region (north, east): severe frosts up to - 45°C overnight
Kazakhstan names universities with supercomputing facilities
Access will be available to virtually all universities. However, at present, our major supercomputers are installed at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University," Yeshenkulov said at a briefing in the Senate of Kazakhstan.
