Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the First round of Kazakhstan-Thailand Political Consultations with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to deepening political dialogue and further expanding the legal framework of cooperation. They highlighted the importance of stepping up exchanges at both high and highest levels, as well as advancing preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.





Particular focus was placed on trade, economic and investment cooperation. In 2025, bilateral trade reached 255 million US dollars. The sides noted significant untapped potential in manufacturing, agriculture, science and culture, transport and logistics, digital development, and tourism.





Discussions also covered ways to enhance transport connectivity, expand air links, and ensure balanced growth in tourist flows.





The parties exchanged views on key regional and global issues, including coordination within the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, BRICS, as well as engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.





At the conclusion of the consultations, the sides agreed to continue maintaining regular political dialogue.