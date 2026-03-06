Astana and Helsinki Strengthen Expert Partnership Amid Constitutional Reforms

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland, Azamat Abdraimov, held a meeting with Anna Heusala, Director of the Aleksanteri Institute at the University of Helsinki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties conducted an in-depth exchange of views on current international and regional developments, noting the positive dynamics of political dialogue and the consistent expansion of practical cooperation across a broad range of bilateral areas.





Ambassador informed his interlocutor about the upcoming nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15 on the adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan. He outlined the key constitutional amendments and the draft of the new Constitution, emphasizing that the proposed constitutional reform represents a logical continuation of the consistent political modernization initiatives advanced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





For her part, A. Heusala noted that Finland is closely following the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and gave a high assessment of the scale and systemic nature of the political and socio-economic transformations. In her view, Kazakhstan is steadily strengthening its position as a stable and dynamically developing state, making a significant contribution to ensuring stability and predictability in Central Asia.





Following the talks, the parties expressed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation between the analytical centers of the two countries, including through systematic exchange of expert and analytical materials, organization of interviews, and reciprocal visits.