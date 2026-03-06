Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform in the Focus of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe

Images | gov.kz

The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg Anel Bakytbekkyzy, held a meeting with Despina Chatzivassiliou, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the Secretary General was thoroughly briefed on the key stages of the constitutional reform and the development of the draft of the new Constitution.





The constitutional reform represents a timely improvement of the institutional architecture of the state amid new political, economic and technological realities.





The PACE leadership was presented with the main innovations of the Basic Law. It was noted that the conceptual changes to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the human-centered nature of the state, reflecting the current values and principles of the people of Kazakhstan and enhancing the effectiveness of the structure of the republic’s political institutions.





The provisions incorporated into the draft of the new Constitution consolidate the continuity and logic of the development of Kazakhstan’s political system based on the concept of "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government".





During the meeting, the parties also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and PACE and developed a roadmap of joint activities for the near future.