05.03.2026, 09:54 29521
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform in the Focus of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg Anel Bakytbekkyzy, held a meeting with Despina Chatzivassiliou, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Secretary General was thoroughly briefed on the key stages of the constitutional reform and the development of the draft of the new Constitution.
The constitutional reform represents a timely improvement of the institutional architecture of the state amid new political, economic and technological realities.
The PACE leadership was presented with the main innovations of the Basic Law. It was noted that the conceptual changes to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the human-centered nature of the state, reflecting the current values and principles of the people of Kazakhstan and enhancing the effectiveness of the structure of the republic’s political institutions.
The provisions incorporated into the draft of the new Constitution consolidate the continuity and logic of the development of Kazakhstan’s political system based on the concept of "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government".
During the meeting, the parties also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and PACE and developed a roadmap of joint activities for the near future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.03.2026, 21:00 21746
Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport
Tell a friend
Following the attacks of Iranian drones on Nakhchivan Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified his stance, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The President’s stance centers on a resolute condemnation of the act against Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation and ally of Kazakhstan.
At the same time, the Head of State expressed hope for a thorough, joint investigation with Iran into the incident, as well as for the resolution of the conflict situation through diplomatic means to avoid escalation of tensions in the region," stated Aibek Smadiyarov, Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 20:18 26531
Expansion of Kazakh-Armenian Humanitarian Partnership Discussed in Yerevan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The interlocutors confirmed the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Armenia in the educational, scientific and cultural spheres. The importance of bilateral documents signed in 2025 between the relevant departments, as well as leading museums, libraries and film industry organizations of the two countries was especially noted.
In this context, the importance of the visit of the delegation of the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts "Matenadaran" to Kazakhstan in February this year was emphasized, within the framework of which negotiations were held with the leadership of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University on the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint research projects.
During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation and agreed on a schedule of upcoming bilateral events for the current year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 19:14 26791
Constitutional Reform in Focus at the Meeting with the Kazakh Community in Slovenia
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev met with Kazakh citizens residing in Slovenia to discuss issues related to the protection of compatriots’ rights, interaction with the diplomatic mission, and strengthening the Kazakh community abroad. The Ambassador noted the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Slovenia and emphasized the importance of open dialogue with citizens, as well as the Embassy’s readiness to provide comprehensive support, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
One of the key blocks of the meeting was dedicated to the large‑scale processes taking place in Kazakhstan. The Ambassador highlighted the main aspects of the constitutional reform, explaining the key amendments aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and expanding citizens’ participation in state governance, and informed compatriots about the upcoming national referendum scheduled for 15 March.
The diplomat also spoke about the country’s plans in the field of digitalization - the expansion of electronic public services, the introduction of innovative solutions into the economy, and the improvement of the quality of digital services for the population - and, in this regard, invited participants to take part in the Kazakhstan-Slovenia digital forum "AI&Digital Bridge" and other public and cultural events organized by the Embassy.
Participants of the meeting showed strong interest in the topics discussed and considered opportunities for cooperation with state institutions, participation in educational programs, and cultural initiatives. They noted the importance of timely information on political reforms, digital projects, and consular services.
A special moment of the meeting was the performance by talented Kazakh students studying at the Music Academy of the University of Ljubljana. They performed "Boz Aigyr" by Yevgeny Brusilovsky, which became a vivid cultural highlight of the event and underscored the contribution of young compatriots to the development of humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Slovenia.
Concluding the meeting, the Ambassador expressed confidence that such events help strengthen the unity of the Kazakh community abroad and maintain a strong connection with Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 17:58 27041
Astana and Helsinki Strengthen Expert Partnership Amid Constitutional Reforms
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland, Azamat Abdraimov, held a meeting with Anna Heusala, Director of the Aleksanteri Institute at the University of Helsinki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties conducted an in-depth exchange of views on current international and regional developments, noting the positive dynamics of political dialogue and the consistent expansion of practical cooperation across a broad range of bilateral areas.
Ambassador informed his interlocutor about the upcoming nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15 on the adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan. He outlined the key constitutional amendments and the draft of the new Constitution, emphasizing that the proposed constitutional reform represents a logical continuation of the consistent political modernization initiatives advanced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
For her part, A. Heusala noted that Finland is closely following the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and gave a high assessment of the scale and systemic nature of the political and socio-economic transformations. In her view, Kazakhstan is steadily strengthening its position as a stable and dynamically developing state, making a significant contribution to ensuring stability and predictability in Central Asia.
Following the talks, the parties expressed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation between the analytical centers of the two countries, including through systematic exchange of expert and analytical materials, organization of interviews, and reciprocal visits.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 16:45 28296
The Situation in the Middle East and Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Modernization Discussed in Cairo
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Askar Zhengis, held a meeting with the distinguished Arab statesman, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and ex-Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Amr Moussa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Amr Moussa expressed profound concern regarding the escalating situation in the Middle East. Warning of the "great danger" inherent in the current regional developments, he emphasized that a diplomatic resolution remains the only viable path to preventing further instability and securing long-term peace. A.Zhengis briefed A.Moussa on Kazakhstan’s current socioeconomic development and the strategic foreign policy initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He highlighted Kazakhstan's consistent role in promoting global stability and its active participation in international projects dedicated to peace and security.
A central focus of the discussion was Kazakhstan’s upcoming constitutional modernization and the national referendum scheduled for March 15. Drawing on his extensive experience in state-building, Amr Moussa spoke highly of the transition to a unicameral parliament and the introduction of the office of Vice President. He noted that in an era of global turbulence, the strengthening of such institutions enhances the state’s resilience and ensures its predictability for international partners.
Expressing a deep personal interest in Kazakhstan’s progress, Amr Moussa declared his readiness to participate in upcoming forums and international events hosted by the Republic. He expressed a keen desire to share his extensive expertise in diplomacy and legal frameworks to further enrich the bilateral expert dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 11:15 28666
Kazakhstan and Greece Aligned Positions on Key Areas of Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic, Antonia Katzourou, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues and prospects of Kazakh-Greek cooperation, as well as the schedule of high-level contacts. A positive dynamic was noted in the political dialogue and in the trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the Mediterranean. We expressed readiness to expand the legal and treaty framework and deepen cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations," noted Deputy Minister Issetov.
In turn, Antonia Katzourou highlighted Athens’ commitment to further strengthening comprehensive ties with Kazakhstan, with particular attention to the development of cooperation in the field of tourism.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain regular political dialogue and continue working to expand Kazakh-Greek partnership across all areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 10:15 29211
Bern Expresses Support for Reforms in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Switzerland held a briefing on the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan. Prominent political figures and members of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation participated in the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his speech, Ambassador Kairat Sarzhanov noted that constitutional reform is a logical continuation of the large-scale political transformations initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He emphasized that the changes are aimed at strengthening government accountability, institutional development, and expanding citizen participation in political processes.
Participants were presented with key provisions of the draft Basic Law, including the establishment of a unicameral Parliament, the formation of "Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi" as the highest consultative body, and the introduction of the office of Vice President. Particular attention was paid to enshrining the principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan, as well as strengthening guarantees of human rights and freedoms.
Members of the Switzerland-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary Friendship Group positively assessed the ongoing reforms, noting their consistent and systemic nature. In particular, Filippo Lombardi, former President of the Council of States of the Federal Assembly, noted that updating constitutional norms will contribute to increased transparency in public administration, strengthen legal guarantees, and develop parliamentarism.
Eric Nussbaumer, former Chairman of the National Council, approved the idea of creating "Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi," emphasizing its alignment with the principles of Swiss federalism.
In turn, members of Parliament Christine Badertscher and Roland Büchel warmly recalled the Swiss parliamentary delegation's visit to Astana in October 2025, during which they met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and received firsthand information about the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 09:43 11356
Tokayev Holds a Telephone Call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Tokayev and the Crown Prince emphasized that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East poses a serious threat not only to regional but also to global security and stability, akorda.kz reports.
They expressed regret that ongoing attacks on the territory of countries not involved in the conflict are taking place at a time when the Islamic Ummah, more than ever, should demonstrate mutual respect and patience.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Government of the Kingdom in evacuating citizens of Kazakhstan back to their homeland.
For his part, the Crown Prince thanked President Tokayev for his words of support and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The parties agreed to maintain regular political dialogue with a view to bringing bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, as well as coordinating joint efforts in the international arena.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.02.2026, 15:31Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today 27.02.2026, 18:4097561Kazakhstan and Indonesia Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue 27.02.2026, 20:2696996Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft 27.02.2026, 13:2595566Kazakhstan ready to further deepen relations with Serbia - Tokayev 27.02.2026, 12:1075451Kazakhstan-Brunei Cooperation Enters a New Phase 05.02.2026, 14:58166151Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan 08.02.2026, 09:45138586Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 09.02.2026, 20:12132126Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 12.02.2026, 17:10129916World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 06.02.2026, 21:02128636Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation