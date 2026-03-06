This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Activation of Economic Relations Discussed in Madrid
8,900 km to Be Covered by Road Construction and Repair Works in 2026
- construction and reconstruction projects totaling 3,400 km;
- capital repairs of 324 km;
- medium repairs of 5,200 km.
As of today, domestic companies have been selected as contractors for the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn project and the bypass roads of Kyzylorda and Saryagash. Construction and installation works will commence this month. Under the Center-West project, mobilization has been completed and preparatory works are underway," Darhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Management Board of KazAvtoZhol, noted.
- Karaganda-Balkhash-Burylbaytal - 554.6 km;
- Burylbaytal-Kurty - 226.4 km;
- Aktobe-Kandyagash-Makat - 89 km;
- Taldykorgan-Oskemen - 773 km;
- Atyrau-Astrakhan - 277 km;
- Merke-Shu-Burylbaytal - 78 km.
- purchase 1,456 units of specialized machinery and equipment;
- conduct current repairs on 354,000 square meters of road surface;
- use 340,000 cubic meters of anti-icing materials.
Kazakhstan eyes coal production ramp-up to deliver new energy projects
Kazakhstan ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs - Tokayev
We held detailed discussions on cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, information technology, and artificial intelligence, as well as the cultural and humanitarian agenda. We have reached a series of concrete agreements. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation. Bilateral trade turnover is demonstrating growth. As of today, approximately 60 Serbian companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan. Clearly, our economic capabilities provide room for even greater growth. We aim to expand trade volumes and implement promising, mutually beneficial investment projects. In my view, this must become a top priority for the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation," stated President Tokayev.
The necessity of strengthening ties between the two countries' business communities has been emphasized. Overall, Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs. We also specifically discussed the expansion of transport and logistics links. Last year, the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade marked a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation. During the talks, we also reviewed opportunities to effectively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and to launch new logistics routes. Another topic of discussion was infrastructural interaction. Relevant ministries and operators have been entrusted with defining specific formats for collaboration. Special emphasis is being placed on energy and industry. We agreed to join efforts in the extraction and advanced processing of critical raw materials to develop high-tech industrial sectors," the President concluded.
Serbia interested in expanding presence of Kazakhstani companies in joint projects
UK strikes critical minerals deal with Kazakhstan
Central Asia is an important region with huge potential to boost economic growth," Cooper told POLITICO in a statement. "These agreements deliver for British businesses, strengthen economic security and are a clear demonstration of U.K. support for the independence of the Central Asian states."
Global demand for critical raw materials is rising rapidly, driven by clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing and defence industries," Kosherbayev wrote in a recent op-ed. Kazakhstan, he noted, produces 22 of the 36 minerals identified in the U.K.’s Critical Minerals Strategy last November, including uranium, titanium, silicon and rhenium.
Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom Deepen Economic Cooperation in Priority Sectors
As Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission, you play an important role in advancing our multifaceted partnership. We believe that through this mechanism we will be able to achieve further practical outcomes. By expanding innovative partnerships in priority sectors, including critical minerals, nuclear energy, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, our countries can lay the foundation for long-term mutually beneficial cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev, during the meeting.
Kazakhstan to raise share of processed farm products to 70%
In 2025, the share of processed products - meat, milk, oilseeds, cord, rice, and buckwheat - reached 64%. In 2026, the target is 70%. Food production amounted to 3.9 trillion tenge, up 8.1%. Exports grew by 35.3% and made 3.6 billion US dollars," he reported.
Kazakhstan and South Korea Expand Cooperation in Transport, Logistics and Infrastructure
