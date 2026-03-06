The Situation in the Middle East and Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Modernization Discussed in Cairo

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Askar Zhengis, held a meeting with the distinguished Arab statesman, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and ex-Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Amr Moussa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, Amr Moussa expressed profound concern regarding the escalating situation in the Middle East. Warning of the "great danger" inherent in the current regional developments, he emphasized that a diplomatic resolution remains the only viable path to preventing further instability and securing long-term peace. A.Zhengis briefed A.Moussa on Kazakhstan’s current socioeconomic development and the strategic foreign policy initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He highlighted Kazakhstan's consistent role in promoting global stability and its active participation in international projects dedicated to peace and security.





A central focus of the discussion was Kazakhstan’s upcoming constitutional modernization and the national referendum scheduled for March 15. Drawing on his extensive experience in state-building, Amr Moussa spoke highly of the transition to a unicameral parliament and the introduction of the office of Vice President. He noted that in an era of global turbulence, the strengthening of such institutions enhances the state’s resilience and ensures its predictability for international partners.





Expressing a deep personal interest in Kazakhstan’s progress, Amr Moussa declared his readiness to participate in upcoming forums and international events hosted by the Republic. He expressed a keen desire to share his extensive expertise in diplomacy and legal frameworks to further enrich the bilateral expert dialogue.