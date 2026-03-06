Bern Expresses Support for Reforms in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Switzerland held a briefing on the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan. Prominent political figures and members of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation participated in the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his speech, Ambassador Kairat Sarzhanov noted that constitutional reform is a logical continuation of the large-scale political transformations initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He emphasized that the changes are aimed at strengthening government accountability, institutional development, and expanding citizen participation in political processes.





Participants were presented with key provisions of the draft Basic Law, including the establishment of a unicameral Parliament, the formation of "Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi" as the highest consultative body, and the introduction of the office of Vice President. Particular attention was paid to enshrining the principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan, as well as strengthening guarantees of human rights and freedoms.





Members of the Switzerland-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary Friendship Group positively assessed the ongoing reforms, noting their consistent and systemic nature. In particular, Filippo Lombardi, former President of the Council of States of the Federal Assembly, noted that updating constitutional norms will contribute to increased transparency in public administration, strengthen legal guarantees, and develop parliamentarism.





Eric Nussbaumer, former Chairman of the National Council, approved the idea of creating "Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi," emphasizing its alignment with the principles of Swiss federalism.





In turn, members of Parliament Christine Badertscher and Roland Büchel warmly recalled the Swiss parliamentary delegation's visit to Astana in October 2025, during which they met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and received firsthand information about the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.