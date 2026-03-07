Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with Zafar Hashimov, Regional Manager for the activities of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IFC, and exchanged views on further expanding interaction in order to support the country’s sustainable economic development.





Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted the important role of the IFC in supporting private sector development, attracting investment, and implementing projects aimed at modernizing the economy and enhancing the investment attractiveness of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, the significance of initiatives implemented with the participation of the Corporation in various sectors of the economy, including finance, infrastructure and sustainable development, was emphasized.





In his turn, Regional Manager Khashimov confirmed the International Finance Corporation’s interest in further strengthening its partnership with Kazakhstan and implementing joint initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, improving the business climate, and introducing modern sustainable solutions across various sectors of the economy.





The parties also noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group, of which the IFC is a member, and expressed their readiness to further develop practical cooperation in priority areas.





Following the meeting, the participants confirmed their mutual readiness to continue constructive dialogue and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.