07.03.2026, 16:54 27431
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Egypt Discuss Regional Situation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermeк Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelaty, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of de-escalation and the settlement of all disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.
The ministers also reviewed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development, expressing interest in expanding trade, economic, investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.
Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed that Egypt continues to be a safe destination for foreign tourists to visit, and emphasized that the Egyptian authorities are taking all necessary measures in this regard.
The parties agreed to intensify exchanges of visits at the highest and high levels, and to continue regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.03.2026, 15:08 27146
Tokayev hails Iranian President’s statement to renounce attacks on neighboring states
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the statement made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which he announced that the Interim Leadership Council had decided to renounce attacks on neighboring countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazakh President’s Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev views this decision as an important step toward easing tensions in the Middle East.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 21:24 63421
Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric, who visited Kazakhstan for the first time, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the multilateral system based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the ICRC in the context of global efforts to ensure full respect for international humanitarian law.
President Spolyarich highly appreciated Kazakhstan's contribution to promoting international initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and addressing contemporary issues, and expressed her readiness to intensify cooperation in this context.
The interlocutors discussed joint actions within the framework of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, as well as preparations for the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War to be held in Amman (Jordan) at the end of 2026.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ICRC at the international, regional and national levels.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 20:27 63931
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermeк Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and possible ways of its de-escalation. The Turkish side expressed serious concern regarding military attacks on the territories of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
The heads of the foreign offices reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further increasing trade and economic relations between the two countries.
Following the conversation, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting at the level of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport of the two states.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 15:17 66866
Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the First round of Kazakhstan-Thailand Political Consultations with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to deepening political dialogue and further expanding the legal framework of cooperation. They highlighted the importance of stepping up exchanges at both high and highest levels, as well as advancing preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.
Particular focus was placed on trade, economic and investment cooperation. In 2025, bilateral trade reached 255 million US dollars. The sides noted significant untapped potential in manufacturing, agriculture, science and culture, transport and logistics, digital development, and tourism.
Discussions also covered ways to enhance transport connectivity, expand air links, and ensure balanced growth in tourist flows.
The parties exchanged views on key regional and global issues, including coordination within the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, BRICS, as well as engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
At the conclusion of the consultations, the sides agreed to continue maintaining regular political dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 12:12 67161
Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with Zafar Hashimov, Regional Manager for the activities of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IFC, and exchanged views on further expanding interaction in order to support the country’s sustainable economic development.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted the important role of the IFC in supporting private sector development, attracting investment, and implementing projects aimed at modernizing the economy and enhancing the investment attractiveness of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, the significance of initiatives implemented with the participation of the Corporation in various sectors of the economy, including finance, infrastructure and sustainable development, was emphasized.
In his turn, Regional Manager Khashimov confirmed the International Finance Corporation’s interest in further strengthening its partnership with Kazakhstan and implementing joint initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, improving the business climate, and introducing modern sustainable solutions across various sectors of the economy.
The parties also noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group, of which the IFC is a member, and expressed their readiness to further develop practical cooperation in priority areas.
Following the meeting, the participants confirmed their mutual readiness to continue constructive dialogue and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 21:00 105146
Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport
Tell a friend
Following the attacks of Iranian drones on Nakhchivan Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified his stance, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The President’s stance centers on a resolute condemnation of the act against Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation and ally of Kazakhstan.
At the same time, the Head of State expressed hope for a thorough, joint investigation with Iran into the incident, as well as for the resolution of the conflict situation through diplomatic means to avoid escalation of tensions in the region," stated Aibek Smadiyarov, Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 20:18 109931
Expansion of Kazakh-Armenian Humanitarian Partnership Discussed in Yerevan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The interlocutors confirmed the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Armenia in the educational, scientific and cultural spheres. The importance of bilateral documents signed in 2025 between the relevant departments, as well as leading museums, libraries and film industry organizations of the two countries was especially noted.
In this context, the importance of the visit of the delegation of the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts "Matenadaran" to Kazakhstan in February this year was emphasized, within the framework of which negotiations were held with the leadership of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University on the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint research projects.
During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation and agreed on a schedule of upcoming bilateral events for the current year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 19:14 91741
Constitutional Reform in Focus at the Meeting with the Kazakh Community in Slovenia
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev met with Kazakh citizens residing in Slovenia to discuss issues related to the protection of compatriots’ rights, interaction with the diplomatic mission, and strengthening the Kazakh community abroad. The Ambassador noted the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Slovenia and emphasized the importance of open dialogue with citizens, as well as the Embassy’s readiness to provide comprehensive support, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
One of the key blocks of the meeting was dedicated to the large‑scale processes taking place in Kazakhstan. The Ambassador highlighted the main aspects of the constitutional reform, explaining the key amendments aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and expanding citizens’ participation in state governance, and informed compatriots about the upcoming national referendum scheduled for 15 March.
The diplomat also spoke about the country’s plans in the field of digitalization - the expansion of electronic public services, the introduction of innovative solutions into the economy, and the improvement of the quality of digital services for the population - and, in this regard, invited participants to take part in the Kazakhstan-Slovenia digital forum "AI&Digital Bridge" and other public and cultural events organized by the Embassy.
Participants of the meeting showed strong interest in the topics discussed and considered opportunities for cooperation with state institutions, participation in educational programs, and cultural initiatives. They noted the importance of timely information on political reforms, digital projects, and consular services.
A special moment of the meeting was the performance by talented Kazakh students studying at the Music Academy of the University of Ljubljana. They performed "Boz Aigyr" by Yevgeny Brusilovsky, which became a vivid cultural highlight of the event and underscored the contribution of young compatriots to the development of humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Slovenia.
Concluding the meeting, the Ambassador expressed confidence that such events help strengthen the unity of the Kazakh community abroad and maintain a strong connection with Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.03.2026, 20:18Expansion of Kazakh-Armenian Humanitarian Partnership Discussed in Yerevan 05.03.2026, 21:00104961Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport 05.03.2026, 19:1491966Constitutional Reform in Focus at the Meeting with the Kazakh Community in Slovenia 05.03.2026, 17:5884126Astana and Helsinki Strengthen Expert Partnership Amid Constitutional Reforms 04.03.2026, 17:5568991President orders enhanced protection for vital infrastructure and transport 08.02.2026, 09:45139131Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 12.02.2026, 17:10133536Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 09.02.2026, 20:12132676Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 12.02.2026, 17:10130466World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 06.02.2026, 21:02129136Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation