07.03.2026, 19:10 13401
Kazakhstan repatriates over 4,600 citizens from Middle East
Images | Depositphotos
The Kazakh Transport, together with concerned government agencies, organizations, and both domestic and foreign airlines, continues efforts to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As of March 7, a total of 27 flights were operated to bring back 4,659 passengers since the escalation in the region.
On March 5-6, 2026, four airlines operated 15 flights, evacuating 2,549 passengers.
Air Astana performed three flights on route Jeddah - Atyrau - Almaty, SCAT one flight en route Muscat - Almaty and FlyDubai operated seven flights (five to Almaty, two to Astana). Air Arabia also carried out four flights from Sharjah to Almaty. The Ministry noted that evacuation work continues depending on the evolving situation in the region.
06.03.2026, 18:10 32166
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on International Women’s Day
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at a ceremony dedicated to International Women’s Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
My heartiest congratulations to you on this wonderful spring holiday - International Women’s Day! This holiday embodies tenderness and warmth, wisdom and beauty. Woman is the unshakable pillar of life and the true source of prosperity. This is an axiom. The heart of a woman, who with her own hands rocks both the cradle and the world, is the sanctuary of virtue. Therefore, the following statement is true: to honor Woman is to honor the entire Nation. Today at the Akorda, I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and to all women of Kazakhstan. Throughout history, our people have exalted mothers, safeguarded sisters, and treated daughters with special respect, holding them in the highest esteem. Since time immemorial, the sacred values of our people have been inseparably linked to the image of Ana - the Mother: Otan Ana (Motherland), Jer Ana (Mother Earth), and Ana Tili (Mother Tongue). Ancient wisdom says: 'From ancestors comes the guidance; from the mother comes virtue.' This tradition, which has profound meaning, must certainly be carried forward in our changing and challenging times.This is our duty to future generations. After all, it is through maternal care and upbringing that our national code, language, spirituality, and traditions are instilled in the minds of children," the Head of State noted.
According to the President, history has seen many women who, alongside men, held high the banner of courage and patriotism.
The strong-spirited and brave daughters of the steppe have left an indelible mark on history. The names of Queen Tomyris, Aisha-Bibi, Domalak Ana, Suyumbike, Khanum Ayganym, and Zere Ana will remain forever in the memory of the people. Today, you worthily continue the glorious path paved by our deeply respected mothers and sisters. Our women work successfully for the benefit of the country and make an enormous contribution to the development of Kazakhstan," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As the Head of State highlighted, many ladies hold responsible roles that entail both hardship and risk.
06.03.2026, 14:45 32526
Tokayev meets ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric to strengthen humanitarian cooperation
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the unique nature of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which operates under a neutral mandate, and emphasized that humanitarian assistance must not be politicized.
The International Committee of the Red Cross plays a very important role in the global humanitarian system. We highly appreciate your contribution to strengthening the norms of international humanitarian law and believe that your organization, along with other respected international institutions, makes a significant contribution to promoting universal human values, particularly in regions where people are in need of support, he said.
Kazakhstan is one of the six initiating states of the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law. In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War, which will be held in Jordan later this year.
Mirjana Spoljaric expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support of the humanitarian activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross. According to her, the longstanding constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the ICRC has been developing productively since the 1990s.
The interlocutors also discussed current issues on the international and humanitarian agenda. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
05.03.2026, 16:45 50811
Over 2,111 citizens return home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights
Images | depositphotos.com
Five flights carrying 851 passengers by Air Astana and FlyDubai arrived in Kazakhstan overnight on March 4-5, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry.
Since March 3, a total of 12 flights have been operated from the Middle East, returning 2,111 passengers to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Including the flights scheduled for today, approximately 4,000 citizens will have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries," the statement reads.
According to the Civil Aviation Committee, Kazakh and foreign carriers are scheduled to run additional repatriation flights from Middle Eastern countries to Kazakhstan on March 5:
- Air Astana will operate two flights: Jeddah-Aktau-Almaty and Jeddah-Atyrau-Almaty.
- SCAT Airlines plans to operate two flights on the Muscat-Almaty route.
- Air Arabia is running two flights today between Sharjah and Almaty: one currently en route and a second planned for later today.
- FlyDubai is scheduled to fly from Dubai to Almaty and Astana (passenger counts to be determined).
05.03.2026, 15:45 51066
Over 13 billion tenge brick plant to be launched in Akmola region
Images | depositphotos.com
A new brick manufacturing plant is set to be launched in 2026 in the Akmola region. With government support, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks to the facility have been promptly resolved, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing primeminister.kz.
The construction of the brick plant is being carried out as part of the Head of State’s directive to support industrial projects in the Akmola region. The enterprise is expected to produce up to 60 million bricks per year.
According to Yesimkhan Baigabulov, director of MM Brick LLP, the project is valued at 13.7 billion tenge. Currently, construction and installation works are 80% complete, and equipment deliveries have begun. The plant is scheduled to be launched later this year.
With the support of the Government, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks have been resolved. The full range of support measures will allow us to produce a wide range of products and generate a multiplier effect for the region’s development," the company’s head said.
05.03.2026, 12:45 51326
Qatar Airways to operate limited relief flights for stranded passengers
Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that while continuing a temporary halt to flight operations due to the airspace closure, it will begin operating a limited number relief flights starting March 5, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Qatari airline said on X account it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities.
Qatar Airways will start operating a limited number relief flights from 05 March to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region, reads the post.
The airline said it will operate flights from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam, as well as from Riyadh to Frankfurt.
The carrier urged passengers of these flights not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification, adding it will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps.
It also requested that passengers update their contact information on its official website or the Qatar Airways mobile app so they can be reached with flight information and instructions.
The company stressed it is continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide further updates in due course.
04.03.2026, 21:40 65341
Kazakhstanis returning home via special flights from Jeddah and Dubai
The evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Middle Eastern countries is ongoing, Qazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee press service.
As part of the repatriation efforts, two Air Astana flights are scheduled for today. The first will operate the Jeddah - Aktau - Almaty route using an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 148 seats. The second one will fly Jeddah - Atyrau - Almaty using an Airbus A321 with 184 seats.
FlyDubai is scheduled to operate two flights to Almaty and one to Astana, carrying a total of 506 passengers from Dubai. State authorities continue to coordinate closely to ensure the safe transportation of returning citizens.
04.03.2026, 17:55 69056
President orders enhanced protection for vital infrastructure and transport
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued a directive to strengthen security for strategic sites across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State has entrusted the Prime Minister, the heads of law enforcement agencies, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, national companies, and regional akims (governors) to intensify efforts to ensure the security of critical sites and infrastructure. This covers transport, energy, and utility networks, including airports and sea and river ports.
The Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan has been tasked with coordinating these efforts.
04.03.2026, 15:50 64466
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhtelecom’s key projects
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman of Kazakhtelecom national company Bagdat Musin. The Kazakh president was briefed on the company’s activity as well as the outcomes of two years of implementation of key infrastructure and technological projects, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that Kazakhtelecom serves 1.75 million households and continues the systematic expansion of its fiber-optic network across the country, maintaining leading positions in key segments of the telecommunications market.
As part of ongoing large-scale connectivity efforts in rural settlements, high-quality communication services are planned to be provided to more than 3,000 villages with a total population exceeding 1 million residents by late 2027.
The meeting also focused on the implementation of the international project Trans Caspian fiber-optic communication line, which provides the construction of a submarine fiber-optic communication line along the Aktau-Sumgait route. The project aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential and establish a digital corridor between Europe and Asia.
Particular attention during the meeting was placed to the development of data infrastructure. As part of the strategic project Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz, a data processing center is being established with phased capacity expansion. The initiative is intended to attract international technology companies and enhance the country’s investment appeal.
As Mussin said, among the priorities is the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies. Projects are underway to create AI agents for automating corporate processes, as well as solutions in the fields of cybersecurity and the digitalization of the public sector.
