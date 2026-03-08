Tokayev hails Iranian President’s statement to renounce attacks on neighboring states

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermeк Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelaty, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of de-escalation and the settlement of all disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.





The ministers also reviewed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development, expressing interest in expanding trade, economic, investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.





Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed that Egypt continues to be a safe destination for foreign tourists to visit, and emphasized that the Egyptian authorities are taking all necessary measures in this regard.





The parties agreed to intensify exchanges of visits at the highest and high levels, and to continue regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.