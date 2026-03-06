Expansion of Kazakh-Armenian Humanitarian Partnership Discussed in Yerevan

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev met with Kazakh citizens residing in Slovenia to discuss issues related to the protection of compatriots’ rights, interaction with the diplomatic mission, and strengthening the Kazakh community abroad. The Ambassador noted the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Slovenia and emphasized the importance of open dialogue with citizens, as well as the Embassy’s readiness to provide comprehensive support, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





One of the key blocks of the meeting was dedicated to the large‑scale processes taking place in Kazakhstan. The Ambassador highlighted the main aspects of the constitutional reform, explaining the key amendments aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and expanding citizens’ participation in state governance, and informed compatriots about the upcoming national referendum scheduled for 15 March.





The diplomat also spoke about the country’s plans in the field of digitalization - the expansion of electronic public services, the introduction of innovative solutions into the economy, and the improvement of the quality of digital services for the population - and, in this regard, invited participants to take part in the Kazakhstan-Slovenia digital forum "AI&Digital Bridge" and other public and cultural events organized by the Embassy.





Participants of the meeting showed strong interest in the topics discussed and considered opportunities for cooperation with state institutions, participation in educational programs, and cultural initiatives. They noted the importance of timely information on political reforms, digital projects, and consular services.





A special moment of the meeting was the performance by talented Kazakh students studying at the Music Academy of the University of Ljubljana. They performed "Boz Aigyr" by Yevgeny Brusilovsky, which became a vivid cultural highlight of the event and underscored the contribution of young compatriots to the development of humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Slovenia.





Concluding the meeting, the Ambassador expressed confidence that such events help strengthen the unity of the Kazakh community abroad and maintain a strong connection with Kazakhstan.