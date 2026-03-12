Tourism Opportunities of Kazakhstan Discussed in Seoul

Tell a friend

An event dedicated to discussing the tourism potential of Kazakhstan was held in Seoul with the participation of leading Korean tour operators, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, presentations were delivered by SCAT Airlines and on Kazakhstan’s tourism destinations. In particular, Mr. Andrey Tsygankov, representative of SCAT Airlines, spoke about the airline’s plans to expand the number of flights to South Korea.





In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov highlighted the growing interest of Korean travelers in Kazakhstan and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism, transport and humanitarian ties.





The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan, with its rich historical and cultural heritage, unique natural landscapes and dynamically developing economy, is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for both tourism and business travel. The expansion of direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea plays a particularly important role in the development of tourism exchanges.





Currently, 11 flights per week operate between the two countries during the winter season and up to 20 flights per week during the summer period. Air connections link the Kazakh cities of Almaty, Astana and Shymkent with Seoul and Busan, contributing to improved transport accessibility for foreign tourists and the development of business contacts.





Special attention during the event was given to the successful operation of the direct Incheon - Shymkent flight, which currently operates twice a week with the potential to increase to three flights per week in the near future.





A positive trend in mutual tourism exchanges was also noted. In 2025, Kazakhstan was visited by approximately 51,000 tourists from the Republic of Korea, representing an increase of 26% compared to the previous year. In turn, about 65,000 citizens of Kazakhstan visited the Republic of Korea, reflecting an increase of 18%.





It was emphasized that the further development of tourism cooperation takes place against the backdrop of active political dialogue between the two countries. In this context, the significance of the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Korea to participate in the C5+K Summit in September 2026 was highlighted. The summit is expected to give significant momentum to the development of the Kazakhstan-Korea strategic partnership, including the expansion of economic, humanitarian and tourism cooperation.





In addition, information was presented on the upcoming referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, scheduled for 15 March 2026, aimed at the substantial modernization of the country’s political system.