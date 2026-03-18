17.03.2026, 14:54 27566
President: The Constitution can rightfully be called a truly People’s Law
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Upon completion of the procedure of signing the Constitution of Kazakhstan and the decree "On the measures of implementation of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted on March 15, 2026", the President addressed the attendees of the ceremony, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
We have adopted the People’s Constitution, deeply realizing our imperative duty to the future generations. The Constitution is a new foundation for a strong, energetic, and competitive Kazakhstan. This document continues the tradition of the Great Steppe laws, demonstrating unbreakable historical ties and continuity of generations," said the President.
The Head of State emphasized that the new Constitution meets the requirements of modern times and at the same time, it continues the centuries-long history of our statehood.
He underscored that the Constitution can rightfully be named a truly People’s Law, since within it "the spirit of patriotism and heroism, traditions inherited from our ancestors, are closely interwined with creativity and innovation."
The Constitution is a steel shield guarding the interests of the state. One of its main goals is to protect territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the country, the rights and freedoms of citizens, and to guarantee the strengthening of social justice, and the rule of law. It also creates conditions for the development of education, science, innovation, and culture, while ensuring environmental protection. The Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan is an unshakable symbol of solidarity and indestructible unity of our nation," concluded the President.
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17.03.2026, 20:18 26966
President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a working meeting to discuss the implementation of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which was adopted at the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The meeting was attended by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, State Counselor Erlan Karin, Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, Presidential Assistant on Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhienbayev, and Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev.
The President noted that the Decree "On measures for implementing the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted on March 15, 2026," has been signed today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that there is much work to be done to bring the provisions of laws and other regulatory legal acts into conformity with the Constitution.
President Tokayev noted that, as a matter of priority, laws essential for the functioning of all institutions of power must be realigned with the new Constitution.
Altogether, six constitutional laws and three laws on amendments to other legislative acts are to be adopted.
In view of the date the Constitution enters into force, the respective laws must be adopted before the conclusion of the parliamentary session.
The Head of State assigned the high-quality, timely development and enactment of the new laws. In addition, the Government is to ensure the timely updating of subordinate legislation.
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17.03.2026, 15:20 27296
Tokayev signs decree giving effect to new Constitution
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State decreed to publish the text of the Constitution adopted on March 15 in Yegemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspapers.
Under the decree, the original copy of Kazakhstan’s Constitution adopted on August 30, 1995, will be transferred to the Archive of the Kazakh President. It also establishes that the original copy of the Constitution will be held and preserved by the President.
The Central Referendum Commission is tasked to transfer the text of the Constitution to the Institute of Legislation and Legal Information to ensure its availability in the Reference Control Bank of Regulatory Legal Acts.
The decree provides that under the Kazakh President’s legislative initiative, draft constitutional laws on the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and on Khalyk Kenesi of Kazakhstan will be submitted for consideration to the Majilis, while the Presidential Administration together with government agencies concerned are instructed to design and submit for the President’s consideration these drafts.
It also defines that under the Kazakh Government’s legislative initiative, draft constitutional laws on the status of the Kazakh capital and on the administrative-territorial structure will be put forward to the Majilis for consideration.
The Government, central, and local authorities are charged with taking necessary measures to align regulatory legal acts with the Constitution. The Government is also tasked to approve a plan for promoting the Constitution before April 7, 2026.
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17.03.2026, 09:50 28106
Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced
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The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan has announced the final results of voting across the country, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Commission, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.
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16.03.2026, 19:25 57496
President Tokayev inks decree for 2026 military conscription and discharge
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree "On the discharge from active military service of personnel who have completed their term of service, and the next conscription of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan for military service in March-June and September-December 2026," Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press office.
In accordance with Subparagraph 11) of Clause 2 of Article 5 of the Law "On defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and Article 31 of the Law "On military service and the status of military personnel," I HEREBY DECREE:
To discharge and transfer military personnel, who have completed their prescribed term of active service, to the reserve from the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Response, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March-June and September-December 2026.
To conscript male citizens between the ages of 18 and 27, who are not entitled to a deferment or exemption, for active military service in the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Response, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March-June and September-December 2026.
Local executive bodies are directed to organize and ensure the military conscription process in March-June and September-December 2026 through the respective local military administration offices.
The Government, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan are directed to organize the financial and material support for the deployment of citizens conscripted into the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Response, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as for the discharge of personnel who have completed their required terms of service.
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16.03.2026, 11:40 57896
Referendum on new Constitution declared valid
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The Central Referendum Commission has released preliminary results of the Constitutional Referendum, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Voting counting concluded on March 16 at 08:00 am,.
According to the Commission, voter turnout reached 73.12%, with 9,127,192 citizens casting their ballots.
Preliminary data shows that 7,954,667 people supported the adoption of the proposed constitutional amendments, representing 87.15% of voters.
Meanwhile, 898,099 voted against the amendments, and 146,558 ballots were declared invalid.
Regional breakdown of support for constitutional amendments:
- Abai region - 84.02%.
- Akmola region - 85.64%.
- Aktobe refion - 93.96%.
- Almaty region - 80.41%.
- Atyrau region - 78.81%.
- West Kazakhstan region - 81.41%.
- Zhambyl region - 92.73%.
- Zhetysu region - 90.15%.
- Karaganda region - 83.82%.
- Kostanay region - 89.74%.
- Kyzylorda region - 89.97%.
- Mangystau region - 93.40%.
- Pavlodar region - 94.14%.
- North Kazakhstan region - 83.10%.
- Turkistan region - 92.21%.
- Ulytau region - 83.73%.
- East Kazakhstan region - 91.51%.
- Astana - 86.32%.
- Almaty - 71.36%.
- Shymkent - 86.88%.
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16.03.2026, 11:25 58141
Referendum voting concludes at all overseas polling stations - Kazakh Foreign Ministry
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The 71st precinct referendum commission announced the completion of its work, according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry said a total of 12,740 overseas Kazakhstani nationals cast their ballots in 54 countries, with 88.6 percent voter turnout registered.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the exit poll results from Kazakhstan’s nationwide referendum on the new Constitution have been released.
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16.03.2026, 10:25 58481
Kazakhstan made historic choice in favor of new Constitution - Tokayev
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a statement at the Kazmedia Center following the release of the exit poll results from Kazakhstan’s nationwide referendum on the new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Today we have witnessed a truly historic event for our country. The citizens of Kazakhstan took part in the referendum and supported the constitutional reform. They cast their votes for the future of our homeland. The exit poll results have just been published, according to which it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan has made its historic choice in favor of a new Constitution, stated the Kazakh president.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: "Thus, through this vote, the people have determined the further course of history and the destiny of Kazakhstan."
The Kazakh president added the will of the people will forever remain in world history because it has become a true symbol of the patriotism inherent in the people of the country.
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16.03.2026, 09:00 45156
Referendum on New Constitution: exit poll results announced
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The exit poll results from Kazakhstan’s nationwide referendum on the new Constitution have been released, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The survey conducted by the Institute of Eurasian Integration involved around 30,000 voters at 200 polling stations across the country. According to the poll, voter turnout reached 75.3%, while 86.7% of respondents said they voted in favor of adopting the draft Constitution.
Another exit poll conducted by the Institute for Comprehensive Social Research Astana Socis-A also indicated strong support for the constitutional reform. According to its findings, turnout stood at 73.8%, and 87.4% of respondents backed the adoption of the new Constitution.
According to the Institute of Public Policy of the Amanat Party, 88.6% of voters supported the new Constitution. Voter turnout stood at 72.1%.
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