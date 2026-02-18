17.02.2026, 15:40 4686
Earthquake recorded near Almaty
No reports of casualties or damage have been received, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Response.
The seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded the earthquake at 3:11 PM Astana time (UTC+5) on Tuesday. The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Kazakhstan, 74 km east of Almaty.
Specialists are currently processing the data obtained.
12.02.2026, 17:10 35726
Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured
A road accident involving a passenger bus and a car has left one person dead and another injured in Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the Asa-Akkol highway, when a driver of Van Hool bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with oncoming Volkswagen Golf car.
A criminal investigation has been launched.
Police have urged residents of the region, in view of worsening weather conditions, to avoid long-distance travel if possible, observe the established speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and closely follow official information.
05.02.2026, 14:58 78546
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Underground tremors were registered on February 5 at 01:42 p.m. Astana time in Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was located approximately 284 kilometers northeast of Almaty.
Estimated intensity in various parts of Zhetysu region ranged from 2 to 3 points.
Authorities reported no information about casualties or damage.
Residents of Almaty did not feel the tremors, and no public alerts were issued.
18.01.2026, 17:50 173601
Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated
Images | gov.kz
Over 450 workers were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Third Generation Plant (3GP) in the Zhylyoi district on Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As Tengizchevroil (TCO) confirmed, two ignitions involving electric generators occurred. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. TCO's operations are continuing in standard mode.
The safety of employees remains TCO's top priority. The company is conducting a root-cause assessment of the incident in accordance with the established procedures. Beyond this, TCO does not comment on specific details of its operational activities," the company stated.
18.01.2026, 16:45 173076
Five missing in factory explosion in China's Baotou
Preliminary checks indicated that five people remain unaccounted for, with no fatalities reported so far, after an explosion at a factory in western Baotou City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.
The explosion occurred at a plate plant of Baogang United Steel at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, said the city's emergency management bureau. The blast caused noticeable tremors in its surrounding areas.
The number of injured is still being determined.
Multiple injured people have been rescued earlier, as rescue forces from the autonomous region and the city have arrived at the scene.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
16.01.2026, 18:38 191241
Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region
Images | gov.kz
Four passengers were killed in a road accident involving a passenger bus in Mangistau region, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
The incident occurred at approximately 01:03 am on January 16, 2026, at the 383rd kilometer of the KZ-11 highway and involved a Yutong passenger bus registered to Caspian Trans Corporation LLP, which had passed a technical inspection on December 19, 2025.
Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus while traveling from Aktau toward Beyneu, causing it to overturn.
The crash killed four passengers at the scene and left three others with injuries of varying severity, who were taken to medical facilities. The bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time.
The crash occurred at night on a Category II section of the highway, which has an asphalt-concrete surface, a nine-meter-wide carriageway, and fully compliant road signage, with no defects reported in the road surface.
14.01.2026, 16:22 210401
Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its serious concern over the attacks carried out on January 13, 2026 by unmanned aerial vehicles against three tankers en route to the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the Black Sea, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In this regard, during immediate meetings with ambassadors of several European countries, as well as with representatives of the United States and other international partners, we emphasized the urgent need to take effective measures to ensure the security of hydrocarbon transportation, including along maritime routes, in full compliance with international law.
We underscore that the Republic of Kazakhstan is not a party to any armed conflict, makes a significant contribution to global and European energy security, and ensures the uninterrupted supply of energy resources in full accordance with established international norms. Accordingly, we note that the aforementioned tankers possessed all the required permits and were equipped with the necessary identification systems.
The increasing frequency of such incidents highlights the growing risks to the functioning of international energy infrastructure. We therefore call upon our partners to engage in close cooperation to develop joint measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.
13.01.2026, 19:58 222591
KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC
Images | Depositphotos
National Company KazMunayGas (KMG) has confirmed an incident involving the tanker MATILDA near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The company's response follows media reports of a drone attack targeting two tankers carrying Kazakh oil in the vicinity of the CPC terminal.
According to KMG, the tanker MATILDA was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on January 13. The strike resulted in an explosion, though no fire followed.
The vessel is presently chartered by KazMorTransLlot (National Marine Shipping Company), a subsidiary of KMG. The tanker had been scheduled to load Kazakh crude oil at the CPC terminal on January 18, 2026.
As KMG confirmed, no crew members were injured. Preliminary assessments indicate that the vessel remains seaworthy, with no signs of any serious structural damage found during the initial inspection. A full damage assessment is currently underway.
13.01.2026, 08:20 219791
Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard
Images | thairath.co.th
Citizens of Kazakhstan were among those injured when a tourist speedboat collided with a fishing vessel in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Phuket, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eight nationals of Kazakhstan were aboard the speedboat. All injured passengers received prompt medical assistance.
Currently, three citizens of Kazakhstan are hospitalized and under medical observation. Their condition is reported as stable, and all medical expenses are being fully covered by the insurance provider. The consul remains in close contact with the citizens and is providing the necessary support," the MFA's statement reads.
