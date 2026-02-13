This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting
relevant news
"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education
- 139,759 applications totaling over $22.09 million were processed for housing improvements;
- 84,026 applications totaling $13.11 million were processed for payment for education.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region
Cases among children under 14 were registered in the town of Kosshy. Among adolescents, infections were recorded in the Yereymentau district and the city of Kokshetau," the official said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route
The decision was made in response to public appeals and through joint efforts with deputies of the Majilis and the relevant authorities. The main goal is to improve regional transport accessibility and meet the growing demand for passenger travel," the company’s press service said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
13.02.2026, 11:04Vojvodina Prepares to Renew Cooperation Agreement with Almaty Region 13.02.2026, 17:022626Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue Strengthening Allied Relations 13.02.2026, 16:012381Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue 13.02.2026, 15:252186KazMunayGas boosts oil and gas condensate production by 10% in 2025 13.02.2026, 18:002041President Tokayev Meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft 06.02.2026, 21:02127956Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation 06.02.2026, 22:30127686Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament 06.02.2026, 20:20119416Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid 06.02.2026, 19:32112396Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 07.02.2026, 13:10111061Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route 14.01.2026, 16:22183356Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement 20.01.2026, 12:45174796Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 16.01.2026, 18:38164196Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region 20.01.2026, 12:35162041Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158276Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi