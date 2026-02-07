Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, held a meeting with Dora Bakoyannis, Chair of the Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Parliament and Head of the Greek Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, interaction within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as issues related to strengthening trade-economic and humanitarian ties, including in the context of the outcomes of the visit of the Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation to Astana in June 2025.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed his counterpart on the large-scale constitutional reforms underway in the country, aimed at forming a more efficient and transparent system of public administration. These reforms include the transition to a unicameral Parliament, the introduction of the institution of the Vice-President, as well as the consistent strengthening of the rule of law and the protection of fundamental citizens’ rights. It was noted that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the development of parliamentary diplomacy as an important instrument for enhancing mutual trust, mutual understanding and constructive dialogue with foreign partners.





For her part, D. Bakoyannis expressed interest in the transformations taking place in Kazakhstan and conveyed her willingness to continue the exchange of experience on issues of parliamentary activity and institutional reforms. She also emphasized the significant role of parliamentary structures in strengthening the principles of the rule of law, democracy and the protection of human rights across the Eurasian and European spaces.





In addition, the interlocutors underlined the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in priority areas, including trade and investment, transport and logistics, energy, green technologies, tourism and digitalization. The sides also separately discussed the role of the Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan as a "living bridge of friendship" between the two nations, noting its contribution to the country’s public, cultural and educational life.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue coordinating efforts at international parliamentary platforms, including PACE and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as to facilitate the organization of mutual visits and thematic events aimed at further developing political and humanitarian dialogue between Kazakhstan and Greece.