09.01.2026, 20:55 10411
Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away
The third Indian student who was injured in a road traffic accident on the Almaty-Bishkek highway has passed away, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan confirmed the news.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Rahul Yadav (born on 13 March 2001), who succumbed this morning after being in ICU since 6 January 2026 following a tragic incident," the embassy stated.
08.01.2026, 19:12 19521
4 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway
A fatal road accident occurred on January 8 on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, Qazinform News Agency learned from the North Kazakhstan regional police department.
A Toyota Camry collided with a Shacman truck, resulting in the deaths of four people - the driver of the car and three passengers..
A criminal investigation has been launched.
According to preliminary data, the Toyota Camry crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck.
The police pepartment urges strict compliance with traffic rules. Speeding, driving into the oncoming lane, and risky maneuvers can lead to serious consequences. Be attentive and protect life, a statement from police reads.
08.01.2026, 10:50 19891
Road accident near Almaty claims lives of 2 Indian students
Two Indian citizens, both students of South Kazakhstan Medical University in Shymkent, tragically lost their lives in a road accident on the highway near Almaty on January 6, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Indian Embassy in Astana confirmed that five Indian nationals - four students and one tourist - were travelling in the vehicle from Shymkent to Almaty. Unfortunately, as a result of the collision, two students died at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized in intensive care unit.
Local authorities are investigating into the circumstances of the accident.
The Indian Embassy has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and assured that it remains in close contact with the relatives of those injured.
05.01.2026, 16:10 38151
Earthquake recorded on the border of Zhambyl, Almaty regions
Underground tremors were registered 30 km north of the village of Otar, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
According to the Center’s operational data, the earthquake occurred on January 5, 2026, at 10:15 am Astana time.
The coordinates of the epicenters are 43.76° north latitude, 75.15° east longitude. MPV magnitude made 3.7 and energy class was8.8.
29.12.2025, 10:15 91376
Large fire erupts at market in Atyrau
Images | Depositphotos
A fire broke out at one of the markets along Beybarys Avenue in Atyrau, where clothing retail stalls caught fire, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
Upon arrival, the first fire crews found that container-type retail boutiques were ablaze, with the fire threatening to spread to neighboring stalls.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of firefighters, the blaze was prevented from spreading to adjacent boutiques and was extinguished in the shortest possible time, covering an area of 500 square meters," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
28.12.2025, 12:10 98376
Bodies of two more missing tourists found in Almaty Mountains
Images | gov.kz
Search and rescue operations in the Medeu district of Almaty have concluded, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Rescuers found the bodies of two people near Lokomotiv Peak at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Earlier, another member of the same group had been found dead. In total, three people died in the incident.
An operational headquarters was set up near the Mynzhylky dam after the initial report. The search involved units of the Almaty Emergencies Department, the Republican Rescue Service, police, the Mountaineering Federation, and volunteers. A helicopter was also deployed for search efforts.
Around 80 personnel, 12 vehicles, 4 canine teams, and 4 drones took part in the rescue efforts.
27.12.2025, 20:20 107411
Two drivers killed in road accident in Pavlodar region
Images | Depositphotos
Police have launched a pre-trial investigation following a fatal traffic accident in Pavlodar region killing both drivers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A passenger was injured and rushed to the hospital.
According to police, the accident occurred on December 27 near the village of Bobrovka on the Pavlodar–Omsk highway. The driver of a Toyota Vitz lost control on icy roads and veered into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Hyundai Accent.
A criminal case has been opened regarding the traffic accident, in which both drivers died and one passenger was hospitalized. The vehicles have been impounded. The circumstances and causes of the incident will be established during the investigation.
26.12.2025, 13:14 113536
Lufthansa plane makes emergency landing in Almaty after passenger dies on board
Images | Depositphotos
A Lufthansa plane has made an emergency landing at Almaty International Airport after a passenger died on board during the Munich-Beijing flight, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, the incident occurred on Friday morning.
On December 26, 2026, a passenger on Lufthansa flight LH 0722, en route from Munich to Beijing, suddenly felt unwell and lost consciousness. The crew decided to make an emergency landing at Almaty International Airport. The airport’s medical service and an ambulance team were promptly dispatched to the plane," the Aviation Administration stated.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the passenger had died during the flight.
The plane was refueled in Almaty and departed for its destination at 07:56 am," the agency added.
23.12.2025, 12:30 131406
M5.3 quake felt in Caspian Sea
The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in the Caspian Sea on Tuesday at 9:32 a.m. Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.27 degrees north and a longitude of 53.04 degrees east.
The energy class was 13.1.
