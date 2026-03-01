President Tokayev sets several tasks amid escalating situation in Middle East

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Rector of Ghent University (UGhent), Petra De Sutter. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and academic mobility, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is consistently developing an open and internationally integrated educational ecosystem, positioning itself as a regional academic hub in Central Asia. Around 40 branches of foreign universities currently operate in the country, including dual-degree programs. More than 35,000 international students are studying at Kazakhstani universities, and this number is planned to increase to 150,000 by 2029.





Particular attention was paid to the large-scale political and institutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan. A comprehensive constitutional reform is currently being implemented, aimed at strengthening the rule of law, modernizing the public administration system, and expanding citizens’ participation in socio-political life. The final decision on the draft updated Constitution will be adopted through a nationwide referendum scheduled for 15 March 2026.





The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the development of science, technology, and human capital is viewed by Kazakhstan as a key element of sustainable development and international cooperation, creating additional opportunities for engagement with leading European universities.





A practical foundation for cooperation between Kazakhstan and UGhent has already been established. M. Auezov South Kazakhstan University collaborates with UGhent’s Faculty of Bioscience Engineering in research and specialist training. Six Kazakhstani researchers have completed research internships at Ghent University, while two PhD specialists continue their academic and teaching activities at L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Ghent University also actively cooperates with Nazarbayev University, Suleyman Demirel University, and the Institute of Mathematics and Mathematical Modeling of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation beyond academic exchanges toward joint research projects, co-supervision of PhD programs, and the implementation of innovative initiatives in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, artificial intelligence, and digitalization.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to intensify joint efforts to develop academic mobility, launch new educational programs, and expand research collaboration. They also discussed Ghent University’s participation in academic events within the framework of upcoming bilateral visits and initiatives.