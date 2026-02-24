This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh children’s team on historic hockey victory
Heads of European Diplomatic Missions Pay a Working Visit to Kyzylorda
President Meets with Air Astana CEO Peter Foster
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emperor of Japan on the Occasion of His Birthday
Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna
Projects involving the construction of core infrastructure-energy, transport, and digital-require special control. All facilities must be commissioned within the established deadlines," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Tokayev congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Kazakh peacekeepers awarded UN medals in recognition of courage
Tokayev receives Ramadan greetings from foreign leaders
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Investment Climate Council Meeting
Kazakhstan is currently going through a very important political stage. On March 15, a nationwide referendum will be held on the draft of a new Constitution. This fundamental document clearly reflects the far-reaching political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a Just and Strong Kazakhstan. Our key priority is to raise citizens’ incomes and improve quality of life by ensuring sustainable economic growth. To achieve this objective, we are implementing a comprehensive set of measures aimed at the full-scale launch of a new investment cycle," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Just yesterday, the Head of State took part in the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council and expressed support for the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the processes of Gaza reconstruction. The steady development of relations with the United States remains one of the main tracks of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy," the Prime Minister emphasized.
The speech of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Washington on the global stage was truly impressive. We look forward to further expanding our bilateral relationship, which is already at a very high level. Our commercial cooperation reached record levels in 2025. In the fourth quarter alone, the volume of deals between Kazakhstani and American companies amounted to $17 billion. These results reflect our shared vision and the economic growth of both countries, which benefits the people of our nations and strengthens our relationship at the same time," U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, said.
